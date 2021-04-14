FREEDOM — The First Christian Church of Freedom will be awarding the George T. Davidson Jr. Scholarship for 2021.
Applications may be obtained at the Kennett High School Guidance Office at firstchristianchurchoffreedom.org or at the church office in Freedom village.
This scholarship is open to anyone who is pursuing or plans to pursue a course of study in an accredited school or college.
Completed applications must be submitted to the scholarship committee at the church by May 1.
