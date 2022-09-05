Vincent Reign Walker was born to Raven Lavigne and Timothy Walker of Conway, N.H., on Aug. 27, 2022, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. He weighed 7 pounds, 13 ounces, He joins Ned, 6, and Solaire, 3. The grandparents are Dan and Jennifer Lavigne of Conway and Anthony and Lorie Walker of Conway.
Get the paper in your inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Latest News
- Spring turkey harvest record set in New Hampshire
- Ceremonies marking 21st 9/11 anniversary in park Sunday
- Hiker, 39, dies after summiting Mount Cabot
- Fire strikes three-decker building in Berlin
- Eagles open with OT win on Capozzoli's goal at Pembroke
- Huff Brown touts candidacy for U.S. House
- Sbuell nets hat-trick as Raiders dominate Lake Region opener
- Driver seriously hurt in head-on crash with truck
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman's death in Lovell in February ruled a homicide
- Mennonites in our midst: Brownfield community thriving
- Obituary: Michael A. Seibel
- Republican candidate spars with Sun in ed board
- Conway Scenic RR welcomes new dome car
- New MaineHealth CEO talks about future of Memorial, health care
- North Conway Community Center hires new executive director
- Driver seriously hurt in head-on crash with truck
- Four apply to fill opening on school board
- Berlin gets grant for new fire truck
Images
Videos
Commented
- Arlene Quaratiello: Karoline Leavitt showed courage to say election was stolen (7)
- Elizabeth Kelsea: Raid on Mar-a-Lago was imperious act by Merrick Garland (7)
- Jim Pietrangelo: Jan. 6 hearings one more bogus attempt to get rid of Trump (5)
- Susan Rheault: Republicans hear biased news from conservative media (5)
- Peter Elsemore: Three questions for letter-writer, Trumpist Jim Pietrangelo (4)
- Patricia Pustell: For healing, moderation, vote me in as state representative (3)
- Lea Williams: Is sign enforcement at Leavitt's Bakery an act of retaliation? (3)
- Eugene M. Long: Lawyers and bishops cooperate in corrupt church system (3)
- Frank Bruni: Liz Cheney lost — or did she? (3)
- Republican candidate spars with Sun in ed board (2)
- Ray Gilmore: Student loans (2)
- Vikram Mansharamani: What I saw at the border (2)
- Jeff Robinson: Self-righteousness engulfed both Burroughs and Worthley (2)
- Jeff Robinson: $295m real estate tax abatement is unfair to all N.H. residents (2)
- Sally Jones: Politicians pit us against each other over college tuition debt (2)
- Bob Andrews: Berlin snow melt project is nice, but what about rural towns? (2)
- Zhukovskyy found not guilty in deadly crash (2)
- Jim Pietrangelo: I don't have to watch the hearings to recognize a witch hunt (2)
- Jonna Carter: Sunflowers and pine trees (2)
- Larry Winefield: Musings? More like Republican misinformation and drivel (2)
- Ray Gilmore: Stand with Rep. Liz Cheney against the corruption of Trumplicans (1)
- Homeless in Redstone: Between rocks, a hard place (1)
- Tad Furtado: To reject the lies and nonsense, reject candidate Karoline Leavitt (1)
- National Perspective: Modern America looks nothing like Dad would recognize (1)
- Fryeburg Fair announces 2022 lineup (1)
- Claudia Damon: Sununu and Edelblut put far right wing politics ahead of students (1)
- Peter Elsemore: Pietrangelo, if you don't answer my questions, then don't respond (1)
- Mennonites in our midst: Brownfield community thriving (1)
- Bill Ellison: Shame for not playing nice in the playpen (1)
- Al Baldasaro: Karoline Leavitt is a winner and GOP's best chance to defeat Pappas (1)
- Gaimon, Nelson set new course records in Hillclimb (1)
- Bill Catalucci: Dems have more important problems than dwelling on a civilian (1)
- Tele-Talk responses: Should the state make widening of Route 16 in Albany more of a priority? (1)
- Garry Rayno: Education freedom Accounts just the start (1)
- Bonnie Kimnach: Roe v. Wade conditioned people not to think about morality (1)
- Walter Davis: Trump: If you're innocent, why take the fifth? (1)
- Shaheen visits for snowmelt (1)
- Ray Gilmore: Level of hypocrisy by GOP on seized classified docs is astounding (1)
- State Senate candidate Gendreau signs pledge (1)
- Bowers: Heated sidewalks meant to give Shaheen relevance (1)
- Richard Umiker: Unlike her opponents Hassan supports small business (1)
- Kudrick, face of STR lawsuit, charged with voter fraud (1)
- Berlin awarded $19.5 million grant for downtown snowmelt system (1)
- Gilmore suspends his bid for state rep (1)
- Amber Thompson: Vote against insurrectionists running for office (1)
- Elizabeth McCarthy: Ask candidates to explain their priorities and vision for N.H. (1)
- Voter Confidence Committee meets in Berlin (1)
- Local projects get funding from Northern Border Regional Commission (1)
- Bob Pelletier: Could use new blood in city hall (1)
- Anna Marie Lutz: Responses to Natalie Laflamme on school funding (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.