Olivia Ellinor Lambert was born to Cameron and Kristina Lambert on Jan. 13, 2022, at the Birth Family Birthing Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 8 ounces. She joins Henley Lambert, 7. The maternal grandparents are Ingrid and Michael Dewitt of Freedom, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Patty Allen and Daniel Lambert.

