Luna Ann Gadomski was born to Megan LaFontaine and Matthew Gadomski of Center Conway, N.H., on Jan. 16, 2022, at the Family Birth Center at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. She joins Willow, 7, Lincoln, 5, and Aspen, 2. The maternal grandparents are Joann and Donald LaFontaine of Center Conway, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Kathy and Albert Munroe of Center Conway.

