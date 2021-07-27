Kinsley Grace Noyes was born to Kyle Noyes of Fryeburg, Maine, and Olivia Scribner of Silver Lake, N.H., on July 11, 2021, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. She Weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Justin and Cassie Rowe of Silver Lake. The paternal grandparents are Judson and Tracey Noyes of Tamworth, N.H. The maternal great-grandparents are Janet and Ken Risch of Fryeburg. The paternal great-grandparents are Jeffrey and Joanna Noyes of Tamworth.

