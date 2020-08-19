Hazel Jane Amaral was born to Shianne Cochrane and Kyle Amaral of Ossipee, N.H., on Aug. 6, 2020, at Wentworth Douglass Hospital in Dover, N.H. She weighed 8 pounds, 11 ounces. She joins Ezra, 4, and Harlow, 3. The grandparents are Marianne Shannon of Wolfeboro, N.H.; Bruce and Kim Cochrane of Ossipee; and Greg and Kathryn Amaral of Rochester, N.H. The great-grandmother Rita Amaral of Ossipee.
