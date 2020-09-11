Cole Andrew Elwyn Bolduc was born to Cody Bolduc and Samantha Porter of Freedom, N.H., on Aug. 12, 2020, at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 15.3 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Michelle and David Braun of Tuftonboro, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Stacy and Lance Bolduc of Freedom. The maternal great-grandmother is Anita Segnitz of Wolfeboro, N.H. The paternal great-grandmother is Charlene Thurston of Eaton, N.H.

