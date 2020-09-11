Cole Andrew Elwyn Bolduc was born to Cody Bolduc and Samantha Porter of Freedom, N.H., on Aug. 12, 2020, at Wentworth Douglas Hospital in Dover, N.H. He weighed 9 pounds, 15.3 ounces. The maternal grandparents are Michelle and David Braun of Tuftonboro, N.H. The paternal grandparents are Stacy and Lance Bolduc of Freedom. The maternal great-grandmother is Anita Segnitz of Wolfeboro, N.H. The paternal great-grandmother is Charlene Thurston of Eaton, N.H.
Latest News
- Convenience-store thief seeks bail on appeal
- Official: COVID cases on rise at N.H. colleges
- Dead dog found with fallen man
- Remembering 9/11 on 19th anniversary of attacks
- Encore, Maestro! Church organist Corson turning 90
- Property of the Week: Beautiful contemporary home in Eaton
- Home Front: Cleanliness is next to...
- Week in Review: Sept. 5-11
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Conway eReader Headlines
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Conway Breaking News
Get the latest news first, with up to the minute coverage of local events. Signup Today!
Most Popular
Articles
- Man falls to death at Cathedral Ledge
- Protest stunt suspends canoe at Cathedral Ledge
- TD Bank blond-wig robber charged in new burglary
- Ossipee man shot by troopers said to be paralyzed
- Babson loses his county commissioner's seat
- Protesters suspend canoe, giant flag from Cathedral Ledge
- JCPenney to close North Conway store Oct. 18
- Conway has big turnout at the primary polls
- Visitor to Jackson wedges SUV between two trees
- Obituary: Lois Ann Neal
Images
Videos
Commented
- Protest stunt suspends canoe at Cathedral Ledge (8)
- Quddus Synder: Anyone who hosts a Trump 2020 sign also means they endorse Trump's lies (7)
- Peter Keene: After latest loser comments, military should demand removal of Trump (4)
- Stacy Downs: After Mass. woman goes to the bathroom on my lawn, I've had it (4)
- George Clausen: Consider attacks by liberals and affirmation of your patriotism (4)
- Martin Call: Census taker didn't bother to knock on my door (3)
- Lindsay Ware: McLaughlin's mention of Portland shooting is another example of his racism (3)
- Michael Kerins: Letter-writer had facts wrong in connecting BLM and ActBlue (3)
- Tino Fernandes: Choice in presidential election is between a charlatan and a decent man (3)
- Gregory S. Wallace: To avoid getting hit, cyclists should ride against traffic (3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.