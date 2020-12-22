CONWAY — The Zeb’s Charitable Fund is pleased to announce a number of special year-end donations totaling $20,000.
The donations are in recognition of just a few of the many community organizations that have worked so diligently this year to help the community during the pandemic.
The recipients are:
Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School — $15,000
North Country Cares — $1,000
Vaughan Community Services — $1,000
Vaughan Food Pantry — $1,000
End 68 Hours of Hunger — $1,000
“The fund has been relatively quiet this year,” commented David Peterson, co-owner of Zeb’s General Store, "as our business, along with so many others, has struggled since March of this year to keep the doors open and cope with the COVID pandemic.
Peterson continued: "As we optimistically look ahead for better times, my business partner Peter Edwards and I wanted our charitable fund to make a special year-end donation to certain organizations that have had such a positive impact on the community during very tough times.
"We wish we could have done more, as everyone knows there are many other worthy charities," he said.
The $15,000 to the Northeast Woodland Chartered Public School will be used to establish the first outdoor classroom. Head of School Sarah Arnold stated that "the school has a commitment to outdoor learning, which is very operative during these pandemic times, and this donation is a tremendous beginning to our program of expanding our outdoor curriculum".
North Country Cares was established seven years ago to provide clothing and other assistance mostly to teens. Emily Smith Mossman, executive director, expressed her gratitude, saying that "this contribution can mean so much to so many kids in need of basic living supplies. NCC just completed its annual drive for Christmas stocking stuffers, which is just one of the many community assistance programs offered by North Country Cares." For further information, go to northconwaycares@nh.org.
End 68 Hours of Hunger has been providing needed meals to kids for many years through Conway School District wide. Their mission, and that of the Vaughan Food Pantry, is a most critical need for families during the COVID crisis. Vaughan Community Services is similarly a most critical community resource as its day-care facility provides much needed day-care services to families who would not be able to work without this assistance.
For more information about Zeb's Charitable Foundation, go to zebs.com.
