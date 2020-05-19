It’s not often an infamous maritime catastrophe and a rare automotive show car share a headline, but it happened 64 years ago this July 25, when two ocean liners, the 697-foot Italian steamship SS Andrea Doria, and the 534-foot Swedish motor ship MS Stockholm improbably collided off the coast of Nantucket just after 11:10 p.m. in heavy fog.
The size of ocean-going ships at the time hardly compares to the behemoth floating cities of today’s cruise industry, but both were common and capable vessels of their day.
Making the tragedy all the more senseless, was that both ships were aware of one another as they made their way in opposite directions. Both were well-captained and crewed, the Andrea Doria being only 5 years old at the time on her 101st Atlantic crossing and equipped with two radar units and various safety redundancies.
Nevertheless, 46 people aboard the Andrea Doria perished along with five aboard the Stockholm, which remained afloat despite heavy damage to her icebreaker bow.
The Andrea Doria sustained critical damage to her starboard side, allowing sea water to flood her compartments, and she listed heavily to her right, rendering half her lifeboats on that side useless.
Fortunately, the collision occurred in heavy shipping lanes and the distress call went out quickly. Several civilian and naval vessels responded within hours, taking survivors off the stricken ship. Her skipper, Capt. Piero Calamai, the final living soul to reluctantly disembark, never returned to the sea.
Still one of the largest maritime rescues in history, passengers and crew were safely aboard other ships and headed for New York harbor by shortly after dawn. The Andrea Doria finally rolled onto her side just after 10 a.m. and slipped beneath the waves.
In the ensuing years, debates have raged over blame and liability, but ultimately, no one was ever officially held responsible and legal issues were settled out of court. Remarkably, the Stockholm was repaired and to this day sails under the flag state of Portugal as the MV Astoria cruising the Sea of Cortez. She is scheduled to be retired following the 2020 season, while today the Andrea Doria rests 260 feet below the surface of the North Atlantic, some 40 miles south of Nantucket on her starboard side in murky waters besieged by dangerous currents.
Since 1956, she has continued to claim lives, with the deaths of 15 divers to her credit.
What does all this have to do with cars?
Within the dark and watery bowels of the Andrea Doria lies the Chrysler Norseman, a one-off show car designed and fabricated in Turin, Italy, and bound for the U.S. for its debut. Few photos exist of the car, as those would have been taken during its time on the 1957 auto show circuit.
At the time, it was common for passenger vessels to carry cargo on their journeys for ballast and to offset costs, and Chrysler expected a cushy ride for their prized creation, which was crated and placed in its own hold on the luxury liner.
Considering the tragic loss of life involved in the sinking, there wasn’t much publicity surrounding the fate of the Norseman.
Some automakers called them dream cars or concept cars, but Chrysler dubbed their experimental creation an “idea car,” and the Norseman set them back $150,000 and a year’s worth of engineering work.
Chrysler had a history of working with famous Italian design studios Pininfarina and Ghia, and the latter was responsible for crafting the Norseman, though it was conceptualized by Chrysler styling studio head William Brownlie.
Chrysler had a favorable deal worked out with these studios making the long distance work beneficial.
The Norseman was a hardtop fastback two-door coupe, and Brownlie fought hard to get the car’s signature feature implemented, a pillarless design with a custom-engineered, wrap-around, crush-resistant windshield.
Cantilever designs were all the rage in the mid-1950s. Mid-century modern homes like those created by iconic architect Frank Lloyd Wright often featured cantilever roofs and elements, and the Norseman carried this idea to the automobile.
The roof was molded into the rear quarters like a conventional fastback, but it was held in tension with thin rods where the windshield pillars would normally be. In the event of a rollover, the rods would snap and the roof would spring upward, preventing the occupants from getting crushed.
Chrysler was reluctant to invest in this idea but eventually agreed. The Norseman also featured other innovative elements like a rear glass window that retracted into the roof, “floating” bumpers, hideaway headlights, suspended gauge pods, four bucket seats and luminescent interior paint to create night lighting.
David Bright, an underwater explorer, visited the Andrea Doria in 1994 and saw what remains of the Norseman. According to his account, the car was in very poor condition after decades of submersion in salt water, and the crate had disintegrated.
The tires were a help in identifying the remains of what is now a pile of corroded steel and hardly distinguishable from its surroundings.
Sadly, Mr. Bright himself became a statistic of the Andrea Doria tragedy when, after suffering decompression sickness and cardiac arrest following a dive on the wreck in 2006, he succumbed to his injuries.
Chrysler never re-created the Norseman or its unique cantilevered roof design, ensuring the car and its mystique will be forever lost to the unforgiving sea.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.