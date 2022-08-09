Any American car enthusiast wanting to pay tribute to the man responsible for bringing European autos to these shores need look no further than Max Hoffman. Born in Vienna in 1904, Maximillian Edwin Hoffman’s early career as a race car driver brought him opportunities in the car business.
As a sales representative importing high-end autos to middle Europe, Hoffman sold Duesenberg, Auburn, Cord and Pontiac, and was the first to sell Volvo outside its native Sweden.
But the political winds of change were blowing, and the spread of Nazi power in the late 1930s forced a brief move to Paris before Max fled Europe for the safety of New York City in 1941. Finding himself halfway around the world and with no local contacts, he earned money designing costume Jewelry.
Max’s goal was to get back into the car business, but it took time for the world to return to consumer manufacturing and rebuild from wartime destruction. And with American opinion turned against imported products, especially those from former enemy Germany, it would take a few years for sentiment to become favorable.
In time, and with Max’s familiarity with progressive European automotive engineering, he quickly became a champion of marketing these vehicles.
Finally, in 1947, the Hoffman Motor Car Co. opened its doors in Manhattan and soon, Los Angeles, as well as becoming the first exclusive importer of Jaguar cars, followed in 1948 by exclusive rights to Volkswagen.
The stigma that VW carried was still strong, and sales for the Beetle lagged, but Hoffman quickly moved to secure exclusive U.S. importing rights to Mercedes Benz in 1952.
Mercedes Benz boosted Max Hoffman’s fortunes and gave him the clout to begin negotiating with manufacturers for specific models that he felt would appeal to wealthy American buyers. Hoffman conceptualized a roadable racer that became the vaunted 300SL Gullwing and the 190 SL Roadster, but Mercedes wasn’t so sure this was the direction they wanted to travel.
Max’s innate ability to read the consumer prompted him to pre-order 1,000 cars before the design was finalized, convincing Mercedes Benz to proceed. The Gullwing premiered at the New York Auto Show in 1954, and history has shown the significance of these models and their timeless design.
As impressive as Hoffman’s accomplishments were, he wasn’t done. In addition to being responsible for the likes of Jaguar and Mercedes in the U.S., Max’s dalliance with Volkswagen introduced him to Ferdinand Porsche, whose Model 356 was making a name for itself on racing circuits.
Max convinced Porsche to chop the roof off their successful coupe and market it as a roadster. Further performance enhancements resulted in the iconic Model 356 Speedster. Rumor has it that Hoffman even sketched the now-famous Porsche crest.
Turning to BMW, which was gaining a foothold in the U.S., Hoffman engaged in talks to bring forth an American version of their popular sedan. Remember when a sporty car in the U.S. had only two doors? BMW complied, and the 2.0-liter, two-door Model 2002 was born and put the company on the map, on this side of the Atlantic.
This wasn’t Hoffman’s first dealings with BMW. Years earlier, he had coaxed them into developing the Model 507 roadster as a more budget-priced competitor to the Mercedes 190 SL.
Hot on the heels of the success of the 2002, Hoffman took another cue from the American car handbook convincing the brass at BMW to stuff their largest engine in a lightweight, down-optioned but larger sedan body, creating the car known as the Bavaria. Although maligned by Euro sedan purists, the Bavaria sold reasonably well and evolved into BMW's larger 7 series.
Hoffman’s influence and interest ran the gamut of European cars and included Alfa-Romeo, Austin-Healey, Fiat, MG and others in addition to the staples of his imported inventory.
As time went on and Hoffman’s exclusive import and sales contracts expired, European manufacturers set up their own dealership networks, reining in control and profits.
Max retired from the auto business in 1975, selling off what remained of Hoffman Motor Car Co. to BMW. He died in 1981, but his legacy lives on in the European cars that ply American roads.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 26 Portland St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies. For more, email fryeburgmotors@gmail.com.
