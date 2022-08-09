Max Hoffman

Max Hoffman was responsible for introducing Mercedes Benz, BMW and Porsche to drivers in the United States. (COURTESY PHOTO)

Any American car enthusiast wanting to pay tribute to the man responsible for bringing European autos to these shores need look no further than Max Hoffman. Born in Vienna in 1904, Maximillian Edwin Hoffman’s early career as a race car driver brought him opportunities in the car business.

As a sales representative importing high-end autos to middle Europe, Hoffman sold Duesenberg, Auburn, Cord and Pontiac, and was the first to sell Volvo outside its native Sweden.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.