Some vehicles suffer from identity confusion. Badge engineering certainly lends to this difficulty, but other factors come into play as well. Transitions from one brand to another or as a brand becomes absorbed under a different corporate umbrella play a role. Was an Ambassador a Rambler or an AMC or both? What is a Datsun by Nissan? What makes an Acura better than a Honda?
Some makes like Datsun, which was the original U.S. brand for Nissan, eventually adopted the namesake of its parent corporation as the world economy grew and economic borders softened, so while every Datsun is a Nissan the same is not true in reverse. When Toyota, Nissan and Honda wanted to go upmarket they introduced Lexus, Infinity and Acura, respectively, but it took convincing for the American car-buying public to pay a premium for a fancier version of a what was known as a “cheap” car.
Still other makes didn’t know where they fit into the grand scheme of their corporate family. Some models had a definite identity crisis. A product that was searching for a demographic or maybe a concept that needed an audience.
Some of these were well-established brands in other parts of the world without strong support on our shores. Opel was a General Motors brand in Europe and was the ideal small car for a newly gas-conscious America in the early 1970s. Unfortunately, GM didn’t know what to do with their Euro economy line back in the U.S. and tried to market it through Buick dealers, which couldn’t have been further from the potential Opel demographic.
Ford faced a similar issue with their Capri, a European Ford staple brought to America to fill in the gap for a sporty economical car, but they slotted it into the Lincoln-Mercury franchise where most consumers looked for luxo-barges rather than fun econo-cruisers.
The Capri was a proven and capable car, but it wasn’t given the hype it needed to appeal to the American consumer.
If Ford hadn’t confused the marketing gurus at Lincoln-Mercury enough with two generations of European Capris and then another as a rebadged American Mustang with flared fenders and bubble-glass hatch, they really jumped the shark when they introduced the Merkur as a stand-alone brand in the U.S. during the 1980s.
Merkur, German for Mercury, was an attempt to take on European executive-level transports, competing with the likes of BMW, Mercedes and Audi. Building brand following takes time, and perhaps the U.S. wasn’t ready for a truly American-owned German product, lasting only four years and selling only two models. Merkur was discontinued after the 1989 model year, giving it the distinction of one of the shortest lived brands in modern American automotive history, outlasting the Edsel brand by only a year. The one thing we learn from history is we never learn from history.
Exotic classics aren’t immune from identity confusion. You might call this a tale of two Dinos. Though, in my opinion largely a matter of semantics and fodder for forum contributors to flex their automotive trivial knowledge, the Dino is a car that isn’t sure if it’s a Ferrari, a Fiat or just a Dino.
It was named for Enzo Ferrari’s late son, who was credited with designing the lightweight aluminum V6 engine for Formula 2 competition. Homologation rules stated 500 cars needed to be built for the road before the engine could be raced, so Ferrari made a deal with Fiat which could produce this volume of cars much faster. Fiat, in turn, placed the engine in the front of a sleek, light and well-balanced fastback or roadster and called the car “Dino."
Ferrari, upon successfully racing the new V6, designed a sculpted mid-engine road car intended as an entry level sports car and named it “Dino” (nowhere on the car was any “Ferrari” badging, which was reserved for V12 engine, high-performance cars, though many incorrectly refer to this vehicle as a “Ferrari Dino”). The V6 would later grow by two cylinders and become the V8 engine Ferrari 308 (think "Magnum, P.I.").
There was some fierce competition between Ford and Ferrari, but I think somewhere above, Edsel and Dino are having a beer laughing.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
