I have two daughters that rarely seem to be on the same page. One has a good day, one has a bad day. Perhaps I should be grateful since I’m seldom overloaded with family crises but, as any parent knows, no matter how old your kids get — and mine are well into young adulthood — they never stop being your kids.
Children of chefs probably want their parents help with cooking, children of doctors probably want their parents help with medical advice, children of carpenters probably want their parents help with building projects, and children of auto sales and service providers want help with, you guessed it, vehicles.
Regular readers know we’ve been preparing a Volkswagen Vanagon Westfalia camper van for my daughter, Rachel, to explore the continent. This has been her obsession since her trek on the Appalachian Trail a few years ago, when she decided on a nomadic lifestyle. After much mechanical, interior and body work, she retrieved her new home on wheels and headed south to her current base in North Carolina. The time she spent shaking down the van and tending to details were largely good days, and the culmination of a lot of effort and delayed gratitude.
VW Vanagons are notoriously problematic, and we set expectations for reliability low. Small but common issues came up like a flashing low coolant light that seemed to have a mind of its own and a wonky ignition key tumbler that caused some anxiety in the parking lot; we got it sorted out. The three-way powered refrigerator wasn’t sure if it wanted to be a team player but the AC and DC power options worked fine. Overall, for a van that had been sitting several years, it actually ran and drove pretty well and the new black-out leaf-pattern curtains that Michelle made added some style to its stealth camping capability.
Still, anytime I send my admittedly adult child out into an uncertain world in a vehicle four years her senior, it’s concerning, but I’m pleased to report all went well, despite some nasty storms near Shenandoah National Park. My worry was well founded but, fortunately, unnecessary on this trip.
Meanwhile, further south, my daughter Erin called early last Saturday morning, very upset. She’s down in Florida working, and a heavy rain left puddling on roadways down there.
Erin is a competent but spirited driver, and her choice of vehicles is a high performance rear engine, rear-wheel-drive vehicle.
For those unfamiliar with physics, when the majority of the weight of the car is behind the rear drive wheels and excessive horsepower is applied it’s a bit like a tail wagging the dog. Add a side force like a skid or slide and it’s a recipe for the front and back wanting to swap ends. This is why the current configuration of front engine, front-wheel drive is popular as it offers more benign handling characteristics.
Standing water allowed hydroplaning and perhaps a bit of excessive speed set the whole scenario in motion. The good news is she handled the situation to the best of her ability, the bad news is she kissed the Jersey barriers with much force, bending the car and damaging nearly every body panel save the roof. The car did its job, sacrificing its well-being for hers, she was achy but unhurt and the search is now on for a replacement.
Vehicles sometimes act as an escape capsule, figuratively and literally, and sometimes they offer only frustration. Good days and bad days.
Ironically, despite my kids’ vastly disparate automotive preferences and lifestyles, Rachel’s VW van and Erin’s Porsche share a heritage and a bond including liquid-cooled rear engines, rear-wheel drive, manual transmissions and finicky mechanicals. They’re both enthusiast vehicles, purpose designed and built with a lifeline that traces back to the original Volkswagen Beetle.
Originally penned by Dr. Ferdinand Porsche, the beetle eventually evolved into a line of rear engine, air cooled vehicles including the Beetle, square back sedans and wagons, the sporty Karmann Ghia and the Bus which became the liquid cooled Vanagon in it’s final version.
While no one will confuse the performance of a Porsche with the original Beetle, the same design philosophy went into both. It was originally Dr. Porsche’s intent to create a racing car but the political winds of the 1930s favored the Volkswagen or “people’s car” and the sports car dream didn’t come to fruition until several decades later.
Today, my two young ladies favor more interactive and classic modes of transportation, polar opposites in intent but similar in execution, but it’s not because of my influence. I swear!
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
