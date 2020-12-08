In a recent column, I mentioned an interesting statistic that stated Americans bought more electric vehicles in 2019 than manual transmission cars.
Proponents of vehicles with standard transmissions — a carry-over label from the days when selecting your own gear was the standard of the industry while automatics were something to be highlighted — will lament the passing of the manual shift car as another black mark on society and pandering to lazy, unskilled drivers.
There was a time when acquiring your driver’s license with anything less than a standard transmission could limit the driver to only operating those cars equally equipped.
Manual transmissions were always the choice of the engaged driver. The shift lever is a tangible extension of the vehicle itself, a way to be in control, to experience the visceral sensation of speed and handling, to be one with the car.
As gas prices rose, and small cars proliferated, the manual transmission was a way to maximize efficiency in relatively under-powered vehicles. Manual transmissions were also the choice of the budget-minded, when upgrading to an automatic added to the sticker price.
Automatic transmissions, however, have not been immune to the magic of technology. Modern automatics, in addition to being the only choice in most vehicles today, are also highly efficient, reliable, smooth and capable of handling the power of high-performance engines. In fact, most are quicker-shifting than any human could hope to match and adaptable to changing driving needs and styles. Gone are the days that a car’s maximum performance could be wrung out only by a skilled and spirited driver.
After spending significant portions of my younger days riding motorcycles, manual transmissions were always the norm, save for the odd Hondamatic.
My chosen vehicles were therefore always equipped with a stick shift, and when I see a sports car today with an automatic gearbox, I still feel a sense of blasphemy. But I’m also practical. I spent years commuting in Boston traffic rowing that lever and pumping that clutch. There is a place for manuals, to be sure, but count me a fan of a modern-day automatic for the majority of daily driving.
There’s also a group that places a degree of bravado on mastery of a manual. Some even feel it shows a level of incompetence when one must rely on the vehicle’s engineered capability to perform the task of shifting.
However, history is rife with examples of improvements that have become so commonplace that they no longer hold any meaningful place in the typical operation of an automobile.
Who among us knows how to work a manual choke, or even know what it’s for? Yet there was a time when an automatic choke was noteworthy.
Later, these same automatic chokes were deemed obsolete by fuel injection, itself once so cutting-edge that its very name was spelled out on trunk lid badges beneath model names.
BMW was so invested in the status of their fuel-injected vehicles their cars still exhibit an “i” for “injected” after their model numbers.
Earlier still was the technique of mastering spark advance in order to successfully hand-crank a primitive internal combustion engine. I'll bet old-timers back then chided young drivers for letting their horse-saddling skills lapse.
Across the spectrum, and for better or worse, improvements eventually crowd out and render obsolete the hard-earned mastery of skills. Computer-aided design has displaced the art of drafting; CNC machining has supplanted the machinist’s knowledge; power tools have cut into carpentry skills; kitchen appliances ease the workload of the chef; and the internet has smeared the concept of knowledge and facts.
Perhaps a healthier point of view is to consider that, where past competency has waned, new expertise will develop, or at least we hope that will be the case.
Maybe the whole debate is less about the thing and more about what it represents. The standard, or manual, transmission is a harbinger of a less-complicated time, a way for us car enthusiasts to still be part of the driving equation.
At some point in the future, the very concept of driving a vehicle may be the next passing skill we lament.
Eric and Michelle Meltzer own and operate Fryeburg Motors, a licensed, full-service automotive sales and service facility at 299 Main St. in Fryeburg, Maine. More than a business, cars are a passion, and they appreciate anything that drives, rides, floats or flies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.