There’s a paradigm shift coming to the automotive industry and it’s not just a sea change from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles. If Ford CEO Jim Farley realizes his vision, new car dealerships as we know them will transform as well.
There are good indications that the days of haggling for the best price of a new vehicle or buying at the end of the month to take advantage of manufacturer-to-dealer incentives are going away. In the place of vast lots of inventory and huge dealer floor plan financing will be online shopping.
Farley announced at a recent conference that “We’ve got to go to non-negotiated price. We’ve got to go to 100 percent online.”
Ford clarified by pointing out that sales would be through a digital online transaction platform with fixed pricing. This model has been a theme with Farley but he expanded on his idea saying “I think our dealers can do it. The standards are going to be brutal. They’re going to be very different than they are today.”
Farley equated the experience to the way brick and mortar retailers responded to online sales from e-commerce only stores like Amazon. Physical retail stores adapted by offering online ordering and in-store pickup while some offer in person convenience items like groceries that can’t practically be accommodated online and allow in store returns for convenience.
This is essentially what Ford is proposing by leveraging their existing dealership network.
They don’t want their dealerships to go away, they want to incorporate them into a future distribution and customer service experience. Utilizing the convenience of a physical location with the efficiency of a digital sales platform, Farley believes, will outperform an online-only presence.
Dealerships would become customer service centers where buyers could pick up their online order — in this case, a car or truck — or have service or repairs performed even if they chose a home delivery option. A Ford spokesperson reaffirmed the importance of the dealership as an element of the company’s future, pointing out that their dealers are closely connected with their customers and community. They will become more specialized and operate under new standards for EV sales.
Just-in-time supply models have streamlined manufacturing and Ford hopes it will eventually do the same on the consumer side. The current distribution model adds an estimated $2,000 per vehicle in costs of advertising and unsold inventory when compared to direct sales. By reducing costs for Ford and their dealers they plan to reinvest in more compelling products and services for their customers.
This transition won’t happen immediately. New agreements with its dealerships need to be hammered out, and there are risks. Currently, dealerships alleviate some financial burden for the manufacturer by buying inventory ahead of production, shouldering significant advertising costs, and absorbing losses of unpopular vehicles and manufacturing failures. However, dealerships obviously make money or they wouldn’t be in business and Ford will need to figure out how to make this new model attractive to existing franchises.
As radical as this might sound for the U.S. market, it’s how cars are sold in Europe. Industry disrupter Tesla tried to enact direct sales to consumers when they began selling nearly 20 years ago but a patchwork of state and federal laws prohibited it and required auto sales to go through a third party dealer. Some state laws still require this but through lobbying efforts many states have changed their laws to allow direct to consumer auto sales.
As a result, Tesla operates its own stores and in states that don’t allow direct sales, they offer galleries where consumers can see and drive their vehicles before Tesla sends an assistant to the buyer’s home to help order their car online.
Ford is far from alone in this trend. In addition to Tesla, Acura and Volvo sell their EVs online only, and most other manufacturers are looking towards the direct sales model, at least partially, as a way to streamline operations and save money. Surveys indicate car shoppers have a better buying experience when they spend as little time as possible in dealerships.
Farley summed it up by saying “Our model is messed up. We spend $600 or $700 on the vehicle to promote it and we spend nothing post-warranty on the customer experience,”
He also noted that big ads aren't the answer to strong sales, mentioning that the recent sales success of the Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Lightning was achieved with online sales and without a major advertising push, pointing out “If you ever see Ford Motor Co. doing a Super Bowl ad on our electric vehicles, sell the stock.”
