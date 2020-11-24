INKHAM NOTCH — Howie Wemyss, the former longtime general manager of the Mt. Washington Auto Road, is the 2020 recipient of the Mt. Washington Valley Economic Council’s Bob Morrell Award for civic entrepreneurship.
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the economic council, saluted Wemyss, noting that while the council won’t be holding an in-person annual meeting this 30th anniversary year, it is producing a yearbook magazine featuring award winners as well as an overview of the council’s efforts over the past year in assisting businesses to meet the challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, the council has awarded $800,000 in business loans to local businesses in government programs, Cuddy said.
Morrell Award-winner Wemyss, 70, stepped down from his daily chores at the Auto Road and Great Glen Trails in May, but the Shelburne resident continues to serve as a consultant on a number of land use projects for the company that owns the 1861-built Auto Road, formerly the Mount Washington Carriage Road.
Last year, Wemyss handed over the reins of the 7.6-mile tourist attraction to Tobey Reichert, a sixth-generation member of the Libby family that has owned the “Road to the Sky” since 1903.
In his retirement, Wemyss continues to represent the Mount Washington Summit Road Co. (Auto Road) on the Mount Washington Commission, which oversees at the mountain’s 6,288-foot summit. He also plans to stay on as a trustee of the Mt. Washington Observatory.
The Morrell Award is named for Story Land founder Robert S. “Bob” Morrell (1920-98), who exemplified the qualities of civic leadership throughout his career.
“I am truly honored to be presented this award — not only because it is named after Bob Morrell, who was among my mentors along with my boss Doug Philbrook and Attitash’s Phil Gravink on the White Mountains Attractions Association, but also because of the great people and organizations who have won the award all these years. It is quite a group to be a part of, and I am humbled,” said Wemyss when told he was this year’s recipient.
The award was first presented in 1998 when it was given to ski pioneers Betty Whitney of Black Mountain and Kay Reed of the Eastern Slope Ski School and Carroll Reed Ski Shops. And last year’s recipient was Mark Guerringue, publisher and co-founder of The Conway Daily Sun.
Wemyss worked for the Wildcat Ski Patrol after serving in the Army. Many of his fellow ski patrollers spent their summers driving for the Auto Road, leading him to do the same. He was hired as a driver by longtime Auto Road general manager Douglas A. Philbrook (1916-2001), who ran the company from 1964-87.
He took a sabbatical from the Auto Road for a few years to work on fixing up old farmhouses with first wife Cathy, then was recruited back in 1986 by Philbrook who was retiring and offered Wemyss the opportunity to succeed him as general manager.
Wemyss took over road operations in 1987.
Highlights of the Wemyss years:
• The annual Alton Weagle Day. Weagle worked there in the 1950s and came up with unusual ways to ascend the Auto Road. “This one-day annual event honors his spirit,” explained Wemyss.
• The introduction of track-equipped van SnowCoach tours.
• The return (after a 29-year hiatus) of the Climb to the Clouds automobile race. First held in 1904, the race was brought back in 1990 by Wemyss with then-marketing director Paul Giblin and rally car champ John Buffum. It was held for the next 10 years and brought back intermittently over the years. In 2017, Travis Pastrana set new records, with his latest time of of 5 minutes, 44.2 seconds. It was set to return in 2020 but has been postponed by the pandemic to July 2021.
• The many runnings of the Mount Washington Road Race, which benefits Coos County Family Services dental programs; and the Mount Washington Bicycle Hillclimb, which benefits Tin Mountain Conservation Center.
• The opening in 1994-95 of Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center, for cross-country and snowshoeing in winter and mountain biking, trail running, fly fishing and kayaking in summer.
• The annual hosting of the Great Glen Nordic Meisters weekly Nordic series, the Ski to the Clouds and Bill Koch Ski League events for children, with his wife — 1984 US Olympian Sue Long Wemyss — as director of the ski school.
• The opening in 2012 of the Douglas A. Philbrook Red Barn Museum.
• Perhaps most significantly, the opening in September 2018 of the 68-room Glen House, built on the site of the original Great Glen Lodge.
The three-story hotel is the fifth Glen House to reign over the expansive area at the base of Mount Washington that is known as the Glen. But unlike those previous structures, the new Glen House sits on the west side of what is now Route 16.
The hotel embodies classic New England vernacular exterior and a modern, welcoming interior. Most important to Wemyss, it features green-friendly technology.
Other recipients of the Bob Morrell Award through the years include the late Gibson Center for Senior Services’ Glenna Mori; George Epstein, founder of the Echo Group; Steve Eastman (1949-2008), co-founder of The Mountain Ear; Bob Murphy of the Ham Foundation; Terry O’Brien, Red Parka Pub; The Hoyt family of King Pine Ski Area/Purity Spring Resort; Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Chamber of Commerce; Zeb’s General Store’s Peter Edwards and David Peterson; and Dot Seybold of Settlers Green, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.