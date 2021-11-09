CONWAY — The already booming local economy got another boost Monday with the reopening of the Canadian border.
“It’s great news. We’re all looking to see our Canadian visitors back,” said Janice Crawford, executive director of the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce, on Monday. “As soon as we got word, we triggered our Canadian public relations campaign and got immediate responses from Canadian journalists wanting information. Everyone’s rarin’ to go.”
Crawford said in addition to shopping in tax-free New Hampshire, Canadian travelers add to the hiking and mountain biking market.
“It has been a huge market in the past, and I am sure we will see an uptick,” said Crawford.
She added that “one of our lodging members, the Admiral Peary Inn Bed and Breakfast in Fryeburg, has already posted they are offering lodging at par for Canadian visitors.
Admiral Peary Inn owner Donna Pearce said: “It’s a discount of about 12.3 percent. We’re thrilled to have them back."
Jac Cuddy, executive director of the MWV Economic Council, said: “We’re happy to have the Canadians returning, but I can only imagine how busy it will be for our already short-staffed businesses. So, we’ll see.”
Laura Lemieux, events and marketing director for Settlers Green of North Conway, said, “I think we’ve all been waiting for it to happen. I would have to say I wish it could have happened in August, but at least it’s happening.”
"We’re excited for their return," she added. "They will be here for Black Friday so that could impact everyone’s bottom line."
The exchange rate is back to what it was in 2019: one Canadian dollar worth 80 U.S. cents.
Charyl Reardon, executive director of the White Mountains Attractions Association, said, “We’re excited to seeing the return of our friends to the north."
She gave a lot of credit to New Hampshire’s congressional delegation — Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and U.S. Reps. Chris Pappas and Annie Kuster (all D-N.H.). “They did a wonderful job to get the borders re-opened,” Reardon told the Sun on Monday.
Shaheen, in particular, has spearheaded efforts to reopen the border to vaccinated Canadians, including through a letter in September to President Biden and several virtual meetings and roundtables.
“I’m thrilled the U.S.-Canada border will finally reopen to vaccinated Canadians," she said in a recent press release.
"For months, I’ve met with New Hampshire stakeholders to discuss the harm caused by the closure of the U.S.-Canada border, and I’m so pleased that our advocacy has led to this critical first step to resume normal operations at the border,” said Shaheen.
“This is a win for families who’ve been separated and businesses and tourism industries whose operations have been blocked since the start of the pandemic. This is a commonsense, long-overdue decision I’ve pushed for since the summer."
The U.S.-Canada border first closed to non-essential travel in March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic struck. While Canada opened its border to Americans on Aug. 9, the U.S. had not done so until Monday.
Non-citizen travelers can enter the U.S. through a land border with Mexico or Canada or a ferry terminal for a non-essential reason, such as tourism or to visit friends and family, if they are fully vaccinated.
Unvaccinated travelers can cross the border for essential travel, including lawful trade, emergency responses and public health purposes, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.
New Hampshire Department of Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell in October hailed the announcement that the United States would lift restrictions at its land border with Canada for fully vaccinated travelers from Canada.
“Our tourism industry has been anxiously awaiting this news for months, and we are all happy to see the federal government has finally lifted these land border restrictions,” said Caswell. “We are excited to welcome back our Canadian friends very soon and we fully expect to see an increase in visitation to the state in the coming months when our neighbors from the north return.”
According to the announcement by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the easing of restrictions will occur in two phases. The first phase that began Monday allows fully vaccinated travelers to enter the U.S. from Canada and Mexico at land and ferry points of entry for non-essential reasons. All visitors must show proof of vaccination for COVID-19. The second phase, in early January, will require all foreign nationals entering the U.S. to provide proof of vaccination.
