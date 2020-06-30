GLEN — With the recent announcement of its July 17 opening date, Story Land is hiring many new team members for the 2020 season.
Enthusiastic people of all ages who are looking for a fun, outdoor job are encouraged to apply to the beloved New Hampshire attraction.
In an effort to expand the team at the award winning amusement park, Story Land has raised pay rates across all seasonal jobs in all departments. S
tory Land offers an exciting work environment for all cast members, whose key role is to aid in the creation of fun family memories for all visitors.
In addition to competitive pay, perks for seasonal cast members include after-hours staff parties and events, tickets for friends and family, a fun incentive program and opportunities to make friends to last a lifetime.
Positions are available in Maintenance, Finance, Ride Operations, Retail, Food & Beverage, Admissions, Gardens & Grounds, Security and First Aid.
The need is greater than normal as the park begins its season almost two months later than its traditional opening in late May. Uncertainty surrounding this summer slowed recruitment in the critical early spring period.
The park will train the right candidates in everything they need to succeed in their positions. Cross training between departments allows for learning and growth within the park — with advancement opportunities available to those who display responsibility and leadership among their peers. Employees may be given the option to move between Story Land, Living Shores Aquarium and Pasta Mia.
“Story Land is a great way for young adults to enter the work force,” said Eric Dziedzic, Story Land general manager. “We are also proud to offer competitive pay to professionals looking to get back to work or supplement their income in a job that is both unique and rewarding.”
Applicants wishing to join the Story Land team must be at least 14 years of age at the time of application. Some positions require applicants to be at least 16 or 18 years of age. Great positions are available for teens, college students, teachers, retirees and anyone wishing to make lasting memories while earning a paycheck this summer.
To apply, go to storylandnh.com/employment. Story Land is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
Story Land, located in New Hampshire’s White Mountains, is a premier children’s theme park that has entertained thousands of families with young children for over 65 years.
Story Land is “Where Fantasy Lives” and features over 20 unique rides, exciting live shows, and favorite nursery rhyme animals set on 35 beautifully maintained and landscaped acres.
The amusement park is owned and operated by Palace Entertainment, one of the leading leisure park operators in the United States, with 21 major entertainment and educational venues across 10 different states offering a wide range of family-friendly rides, attractions and educational experiences.
Palace Entertainment is part of Parques Reunidos, one of the leading global operators, with more than 60 different assets (theme parks, zoos and marine parks, water parks and other attractions), spread out over various countries across Europe, North America, the Middle East, and Australia.
