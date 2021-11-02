CONWAY — Red Jacket Mountain View in North Conway was sold Monday by the Davenport Companies of South Yarmouth, Mass., to affiliates of the New York-based company EOS Investors LLC along with five other Red Jacket properties on Cape Cod.
Although the sale price or terms of the sale between the two private companies was not divulged, real estate insiders put the price for the entire six-property package at well over $100 million.
The sale of Red Jacket Resorts does not include the Blue Rock Golf Course in South Yarmouth or any of the other companies owned and operated by The Davenport Companies, the company said Tuesday in a press release.
“The decision to sell Red Jacket Resorts was made after a carefully thought-out process that ensures the continued success of the popular Red Jacket brand,” said DeWitt Davenport, CEO of The Davenport
Companies, which has owned Red Jacket Resorts since its creation in 1970.
“EOS Hospitality has shown a commitment to providing the same high-quality resort experience Red Jacket Resort guests have come to expect for decades,” he said.
Davenport thanked employees who have worked over the years to make it a leader in the hospitality industry. “Our team members who make up our family at Red Jacket Resorts have always been the key to our success, and we thank them wholeheartedly for the decades of service that made us who we are,” said Davenport.
According to the press release, the Davenport Companies will continue to own and operate Blue Rock Golf Course, Thirwood Place senior living in South Yarmouth, Cape Cod Fence Co. on Cape Cod and other properties.
Matt Pitta, Davenport Companies ‘director of public relations told the Sun Tuesday that all employees have been retained and their investment portfolios will be switched to the new company.
According to its website, EOS Investors is a “fully integrated investment firm dedicated to identifying and creating value within the hospitality sector.”
The company was founded in 2017 by Jonathan Wang.
Among the properties in its portfolio are: L’Ermitage Beverly Hills in California, the Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C.; the Kennebunkport Resort Collection in Maine; and Oceans Edge Resort and Marina in Key West, Fla.
The pending sale of the Red Jacket follows the early 2019 sale of the Red Jacket’s sister property, the Fox Ridge Resort of North Conway, to Ashok Patel, of Jamsan Management, also the developer of the recently opened Home2Suites Hotel by Hilton in North Conway.
The Red Jacket has been a flagship property atop Sunset Hill for 50 years. It was built as a 100-room hotel by Palmer “Pete” Davenport — father of Dewitt Davenport — and David Mugar of the Red Jacket Inns of Cape Cod, with construction starting in October 1970.
It opened on July 4, 1971, on the site of the Birchmont, which dated back to 1890 but burned in February 1970.
The Davenport family acquired the former Birchmont Inn in North Conway, and began construction of the Red Jacket Mountain View Motor Inn in October 1970.
Now known as the Red Jacket Mountain View Resort, the 40,000-square foot Kahuna Laguna Waterpark was added to the property in 2008.
Its Sunset Hill predecessor, the Birchmont, was built by Payson Tucker, treasurer of the Portland & Ogdensburg Railroad. It was owned for 20 years by North Conway financier Harvey D. Gibson (1882-1950) as a private “Birchmont Club” retreat for male employees of his Manufacturers Trust Co. of New York City while female employees were housed in what is now the Marcello Building in North Conway.
Longtime caretaker Joseph Birch acquired it in 1955 and ran it as a summer inn, according to Janet Hounsell’s book, “Conway, New Hampshire: 1765-1997,” after which it was purchased by the Knapps, who had owned the Cranmore Mountain Lodge in Kearsarge.
According to Hounsell, by 1975, 25 more rooms were added to the Birchmont and the Birchmont Tavern Pub was established in the former carriage house on the property.
Another major addition took place in 1994, adding 6,500 square feet of space. The resort also features 12 townhouses.
During the years the Volvo International Tennis Tournament was played at Cranmore (1975-84), the Red Jacket hosted several players’ and sponsors’ receptions. The resort also became a focal point of community functions.
In spring 2019, all 150 rooms at the resort were renovated, according to redjacketresorts.com.
Earl Wason of Wason Hospitality Associates of Portsmouth, had negotiated the Fox Ridge sale, a property adjacent to the Red Jacket.
Asked to describe the tempo of the hotel industry over the past two years, Wason said hotel properties in urban areas are hurting because of COVID — but resort properties in destination resort areas such as North Conway are booming.
He said his business is seeing the highest sales volume it has ever experienced.
“Most hotels in destination resorts did considerably well in 2021 and in some cases better than pre-COVID days in 2019,” Wason told the Sun last week.
“Hotels in urban areas thrive on corporate business and conferences, and that took a hit in 2020 and that business is well under 2019’s numbers,” said Wason, formerly of Chocorua and now of Meredith.
“People like personal interactions, however, so I think that business will come back, eventually but not for a while.”
He cited the low interest rate environment and the possibility that capital gains taxes could be increased in 2022 by the Biden administration as driving the market.
“The market right now has a lot of money chasing hotel transactions. There is a lot of interest from multiple companies and it is creating pressure to get higher prices. Everything has to come together. It all makes it a very attractive environment to be a seller,” said Wason.
