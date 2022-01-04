PLYMOUTH — The New Hampshire Electric Co-op Foundation awarded 16 grants in December totaling $60,700 to organizations throughout New Hampshire.
The following organizations received grants ranging from $1,000-$15,000: Campton Elementary School, Cross New Hampshire Adventure Trail, Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, John Hay Estate at the Fells, Kismet Rock Foundation, Laconia Area Community Land Trust d/b/a Lakes Region Community Developers, The Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy, The Mayhew Program, New Hampshire Food Bank, NH Public Radio, Patriot Resilient Leader Institute, Salvation Army of Laconia, Campton Parks & Recreation Program, Transport Central, Tuftonboro Parks & Recreation Program and Vet’s Rest Stop.
Three local groups were on the list. The Eastern Slope Aviation Academy, based in Conway and Fryeburg, Maine, received $5,000. The Kismet Rock Foundation, based in North Conway, got $3,500. And the Laura Foundation for Autism and Epilepsy, located in Madison, received $3,700.
According to Sara Thielbar, executive director of the NHEC Foundation, the grants are given out four times a year and non-profits can submit applications every 12 months. The requirements to be eligible are the groups must be a 501(c)(3) non-profit and they must benefit members of the N.H. Electric Co-op, “meaning they serve people who live in areas served by the Co-op,” Thielbar told the Sun on Tuesday.
The NHEC Foundation is funded by the generosity of more than 40,000 New Hampshire Electric Co-op members who participate in the Round Up Program. Participating members agree to have their monthly electric bill rounded up to the next dollar, which enables the NHEC Foundation to award quarterly grants as well as scholarships to the children of NHEC members. To learn more about the NHEC Foundation, enroll in the Round Up Program or apply for a Foundation grant, go to nhec.com/nhec-foundation.
New Hampshire Electric Co-op is a member-led electric distribution cooperative serving 84,000 homes and businesses in 115 New Hampshire communities. Find out more at nhec.com.
