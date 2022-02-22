CONWAY — A proposal to convert the former McGrath’s Tavern into seven rental apartments is set to come before the Conway Zoning Board of Adjustment on March 16.
Pending approval, it will go to the Conway Planning Board on March 24, said new owners, Joy Tarbell and her husband Ed Minyard.
The property consists of .88 acre and the early 20th or late 19th century building. The purchase price was $710,00, Tarbell said.
The property was sold Feb. 11 in a deal transacted by Greydon Turner of Pinkham Real Estate and Tarbell (a longtime local Realtor) and Minyard. Sellers were Jim and Maryellen McGrath, parents of chef Seammus McGrath and manager Caitlin McGrath.
"The McGraths had a great run, and it was time for them to sell. Seammus and Caitlin have moved onto other jobs — I believe at Top of the Ninth in Fryeburg," said Turner.
He said Tarbell and Minyard "have some great plans for the structure."
Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services, who is doing design work on the project, noted that the zoning ordinance says property owners in the Highway Commercial District are allowed up to 12 dwelling units per acre based on such conditions as each structure must contain at least three units.
"Tarbell and Minyard are proposing seven, and at least 25 percent must be designated for full-time rental apartments. Also, all lots shall be serviced by municipal sewer and water," said Bergeron, adding, "This site meets that criteria."
Under zoning, each unit must be 300-1,000 square feet. Bergeron told the Sun the project also meets that criteria.
He said zoning requires floor plans to be submitted to the zoning board to assure compliance. He said his sons Kyle and Shawn Jr. have done so.
The proposal includes four one-bedroom apartments on the first floor, including two in the former bar and two in the former kitchen/former dining room, with one being ADA-accessible. They will measure 470, 484, 551 and 609 square feet for the ADA-accessible apartment.
Two second-floor units will be one-bedroom units, measuring 467 and 450 square feet each, along with an existing third-floor two-bedroom apartment totaling 830 square feet.
The plan for the ground-floor apartments is to utilize the bar’s brick walls and bar that was installed by former owner Tom Hanley. He operated it as the Wild Boar prior the McGraths' purchasing it in 2011.
Tarbell said the units will be offered at just below market rate.
The exterior won't change other than adding a few windows, renovating siding and adding fresh paint.
The property features a flat-roofed patio above the bar, which will be retained as an amenity for residents, Tarbell said.
The property has 24 parking spaces, but Bergeron said only 14 are required by zoning.
“When we met to discuss the project, (Town Planner Jamel Torres) told me the project might want to consider turning some of those parking spaces into green space,” said Bergeron.
Asked if the seven apartments will be marketed as affordable, Tarbell said: “Like all of our other rentals, they will be offered at under or significantly under the market rate — we will probably wait to see what the market rate is and charge our rate based on just under that.”
She said she and Minyard had been looking for investment properties to add to their inventory of 14 other residential rentals in the area.
She said she contacted Turner once she learned a deal from a potential restaurant owner to buy McGrath’s fell through.
"It’s a beautiful building. I love the architecture and the way it sits on that lot with great views,” said Tarbell.
L.A. Drew Inc. of Intervale will do the construction conversion, Tarbell said.
The restaurant closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. It reopened for some takeout but was mostly dormant over the past two years.
During its run, the pub was known for its lively sets by bands as well as Seammus’ culinary wizardry. In a Feb. 11 post on Facebook, Seammus announced the sale, noting:
“We have officially sold McGrath's Tavern. It was a great run and I couldn't have done it without so many people. A huge thank you to my parents Jim and Maryellen McGrath for believing in me and investing in me. My sister Caitlin McGrath for being there through thick and thin. The love of my life Teala Higgins for being my rock. My best friend Thomas Moore who was the one employee who made it from day one to the last day. Monica Hanson who was only a few days shy of Tom's record. A slew of great kitchen guys like Barry McGinn, Timothy Sargent, Keith Ouellette, Ryan Williamson, Gary Evans and so many more. The amazing front of the house staff Kimberly Furtado, Natalie Turner, David Thornton, Joe McCusker, Kat McCusker, Kate Danielle Yarrison-Sargent and so many more that put up with Karen's with a smile.”
He added: "This isn't a sad time, I'm very happy, and this frees up more time so I can spend it with all of these people and more on the other side of the bar. I'm staying local and you will still see me around. Thank you all for your patronage, your good spirit and your friendships,” Seammus said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.