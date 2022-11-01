CONWAY — The annual fall discount sale of The White Mountain Independents member gift certificates is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, online at whitemountainindependents.com. The stores are offering a 30 percent discount on their gift certificates, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and ending at 5 p.m. on Sunday.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase certificates for many of our most popular local stores,” according to Susan Logan, marketing manager for the group. “A $50 gift certificate can be purchased for only $35, which is a significant value. Plus the certificates show their full face value,” she continued, “making them great gifts with the upcoming holiday shopping season in mind.”

