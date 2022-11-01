CONWAY — The annual fall discount sale of The White Mountain Independents member gift certificates is taking place on Saturday, Nov. 5, and Sunday, Nov. 6, online at whitemountainindependents.com. The stores are offering a 30 percent discount on their gift certificates, beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday and ending at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
“This is a fantastic opportunity to purchase certificates for many of our most popular local stores,” according to Susan Logan, marketing manager for the group. “A $50 gift certificate can be purchased for only $35, which is a significant value. Plus the certificates show their full face value,” she continued, “making them great gifts with the upcoming holiday shopping season in mind.”
Over 20 stores are participating in the promotion, including Four Your Paws Only, Ragged Mountain, It’s My Girlfriends, The Christmas Loft, White Birch Books, the Penguin, White Mountain Winery, The Local Grocer, Soyfire Candles, Veno’s, Spruce Hurricane, Valley Artisans and more.
Logan said the dollars spent at the White Mountain Independent stores represent a significant contribution to local jobs, taxes, and other community-building investments.
“Every dollar spent at an independent business returns two to three times more back into the community than a dollar spent at chain or big box retailers,” she added. “Plus we emphasize uniqueness over sameness, which, along with outstanding customer service, results in a more enjoyable shopping experience.”
