Mark Hounsell - building moratorium 2

Mark Hounsell, seen at a Sept. 12 school board meeting, recently released a statement concerning a yearlong building moratorium in town. (LLOYD JONES PHOTO)

CONWAY — A possible moratorium on commercial hotels has been up for discussion by the Conway Planning Board, but board member and former selectmen Mark Hounsell on Monday took that a step further by recommending the town impose a one-year moratorium on all development until the master plan is completed.

“I am in support of a development moratorium on ALL development, including hotels, restaurants and residential housing units until such time that we complete, presen, and adopt the town’s current outdated and lacking master plan.” wrote Hounsell in a statement released Monday.

