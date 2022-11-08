CONWAY — A possible moratorium on commercial hotels has been up for discussion by the Conway Planning Board, but board member and former selectmen Mark Hounsell on Monday took that a step further by recommending the town impose a one-year moratorium on all development until the master plan is completed.
“I am in support of a development moratorium on ALL development, including hotels, restaurants and residential housing units until such time that we complete, presen, and adopt the town’s current outdated and lacking master plan.” wrote Hounsell in a statement released Monday.
“Without a proper plan in place, the probability of planning missteps is certain," he added.
He said he is “aware that the lack of available housing, affordable or not, is a serious matter. Families, especially families with children, suffer greatly whenever housing is not securely provided from an adequate inventory of homes."
But, he said, "the completion of the master plan needs to be issue No. 1 for the entire town. I appreciate that the selectmen have dedicated ARPA funds to address the planning deficiencies. Now, the planning board needs the time to work with our consultant to develop this plan.”
He outlined that the following applications that may be coming before the planning board should be included in the moratorium:
• The 24-unit proposed apartments at the site of the Old Presidential Inn at the four corners in Conway Village that is now home to the Echo Group.
• The 242-unit residential subdivision behind T.J. Maxx at the site of the onetime North Conway Drive-In theater.
• The yet-to-be submitted but rumored up to eight MWV Habitat for Humanity housing units in Redstone near the old quarry.
“With an agreed upon master plan, the town will be able to address infrastructures improvements such as schools, roads, water, sewer and energy upgrades," Hounsell went on.
"With proper building permit fees added for commercial and residential construction projects and with short-term rental protections in place we will thrive. Without a new master plan our town will continue the kaleidoscopic visual motley mess which is the strip," Hounsell said.
He said the moratorium would not impact already approved projects.
Hounsell sent his statement to town staff for inclusion in the planning board’s packet for its Nov. 17 meeting but had not yet spoken with fellow members.
At the board's request, Conway Town Planner Jamel Torres is to present a draft on a possible commercial hotel moratorium to the board when it next meets Nov. 17.
Discussion about growth was raised by selectmen’s representative Steve Porter about whether the planning board should ask selectmen to ask the state to conduct a traffic study of Route 16 due to the increased traffic that has accompanied the increased commercial growth, especially large hotels in recent years. The planning vote on that request to selectmen was 6-1.
At a subsequent selectmen’s meeting, held Oct. 11, acting town manager Paul DegliAngeli — who is the town’s engineer — said the state would probably not agree to do a traffic study but that he and Torres were looking at having the impact of commercial development included in the master plan update.
He then said perhaps one measure would be to enact a temporary moratorium.
DegliAngeli said that several hotels with 450 rooms combined have been approved in town within the past two years.
“One of the things Jamel (Torres) and I have written down for study is whether it is time here in Conway to place a moratorium on certain industries,” said DegliAngeli, citing lodging in particular.
He added that perhaps an ordinance could be written to cap the number of hotel rooms in the area “so before one can get built, one another has to be demolished ... It could be time for that consideration.”
Selectmen's representative Steve Porter then relayed those comments to the planning board Oct. 13, with the board requesting that the town’s attorney Jason B. Dennis — who was present to discuss updates to the zoning ordinance — to research the matter further.
Dennis submitted his report to Torres Oct. 14 which was discussed during the board’s Oct. 27 work session.
According to Porter and Torres, Dennis said a board can only impose a moratorium for a year under RSA 674:22.
Planning board chair Ben Colbath, vice chair Ailie Byers and Torres with Porter will be before selectmen Nov. 15 requesting an additional $7,000 to the $100,000 they have already been allotted from the town’s American Recovery Program Act funding to update the town’s master plan.
Along with DegliAngeli, those individuals comprised the screening committee that interviewed prospective firms for the master plan update this fall.
Torres in an interview with the Sun last week said that the master plan committee has selected the SE Group of Burlington, Vt. to update the master plan but that a contract has yet to be signed as there is a $7,000 shortfall for the scope of work.
Colbath, planning board chair, told the Sun after being asked about Hounsell’s sweeping moratorium proposal Monday that a possible moratorium has been discussed by many.
“The consensus of the board is that a Master Plan is outdated and we are working very hard on steps to update it,” said Colbath, noting that with public input, that effort will lead to an updating of the town’s zoning ordinance. Were a moratorium proposed by the board, public hearings would be held to take input form the public, including contractors, which would provide information to board members before they voted on whether to present a possible moratorium warrant article to voters at annual town meeting in April 2023.
As for an overall moratorium, he referred to public comment he has received about growth in the town.
“The board has had some thoughts that there may be a clearer path forward, that the community ought to slow down the course of development that we have had the past two decades, whether it’s strictly hotels or commercial projects … I have had a lot of voters come to me who absolutely think it is time to stop and evaluate the value as a town for all of this tourist development. It is tough for town staff to address solutions such needs as housing when they are constantly reviewing commercial projects.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.