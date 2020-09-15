FRYEBURG, Maine — The Fryeburg Business Association is holding a "pumpkin people" contest this fall for the association's 10th anniversary year.
A statement from the association said: "Use your creative ideas to highlight your business, organization, or home. There is no specific theme; however, extra credit is given if it includes a hint of the association’s 10th anniversary celebration."
Participants must have their display completed and registered with the association by Sept. 30. Register by emailing FBA@FryeburgBusiness.com with your name, display location and contact information.
Displays should be dismantled no later than Oct. 31. Prizes will be awarded to the top three choices for creativity and presentation.
Norway Savings Bank offered to sponsor a first prize of $100.
"In these times of limited socializing and restricted outings, the “pumpkin People” will be entertaining for families as they drive around viewing your awesome displays," said the the association. "Let’s make “Fryeburg Pumpkin People” a fun, new event!"
