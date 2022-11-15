for paws

From left: Dr. Monique Kramer (founder of Long Journey Rescue), Kathy Ahearn, Sarah Ahearn and Brian Ahearn (and Isla) of Four Your Paws Only. Down in front: Spruce, a long-term resident of Long Journey Rescue, and Karson Forslund of Four Your Paws Only. (COURTESY PHOTO)

CONWAY — Four Your Paws Only raised over $3,400 for Long Journey to a New Beginning Animal Rescue in the month of October. The money was raised through a monthlong fundraiser called Pumpkins for Paws which broke a record this year. Pet Photos & a Raffle at their Halloween event also added to the total raised. The money will go towards medical bills and medications that some of their long-term residents have needed recently.

