CONWAY — The Conway Planning Board last week welcomed a proposal to reduce the size of a new Flatbread Co. restaurant to be built just south of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall in North Conway and to convert the house on the lot into employee housing.
The Flatbread Co. currently leases 6,000 square feet of space at the Eastern Slope Inn Resort in North Conway Village.
The board unanimously found the proposed change "insignificant" and said it did not require full site-plan review.
According to town hall records, Flatbread in October purchased the 2.14-acre site just south of Delaney’s Hole-in-the-Wall restaurant along with the 1930s-era house that sits on the lot for $1.5 million.
The house previously served as the home of Lanette and Dick Delaney, owners of the Hole-in-the-Wall restaurant.
During the Dec. 8 planning board session, chair Ben Colbath recused himself as his wife, Staci, serves as the manager of Flatbread North Conway.
Staci was present at the meeting, appearing with Shawn Bergeron of Bergeron Technical Services before the board.
Sitting in for Colbath on the board was alternate Ted Phillips, with vice chair Ailie Byers serving as chair. Other members were selectmen’s representative Steve Porter, Eliza Grant, Bill Barbin, Erik Corbett and Mark Hounsell.
In addition to three employee rental housing units to go in at the Delaneys' former home — a two-story, four-bedroom, 2,883-square-foot structure — the proposed new restaurant will also include dormitory-style employee housing on the lower , west-facing level, Bergeron explained, with four units having a shared lobby and kitchen.
The approved request was by FB North Conway LLC to reduce the size of the new Flatbread eatery from an 8,726 square-foot, 207-seat restaurant to a 7,020-square-foot, 187-seat restaurant.
In an interview prior to the meeting, Bergeron said, “The lower level of the new restaurant has a walk-out toward the back of the property with views to the west as the property downslopes to the Saco River.
"The four units would be intended for double occupancy with a sleeping area and each unit with its own restroom, toilet and shower and a common kitchenette and common lobby area, almost like a dormitory,” he added.
As for the house, he said architect Michael Couture of North Conway “has done a great job taking the existing structure and cleaning it up, and we will create three apartments for employees.”
The existing garage on the property will be removed, Bergeron told planning board members.
The house will be moved from its present location to the southwest corner of the property, he said, and the new restaurant will be built on the home’s existing footprint.
The existing house will abut the side of the plaza where Stan and Dan Sports is located but further back, Bergeron told the Sun.
The planning board conditionally approved the yet unidentified new restaurant at its May 26 meeting. The applicant was Delaney’s Revocable Trust of 1999.
Bergeron in the past has overseen the relocation of several structures, including Madison Town Hall from Silver Lake on Route 113 to its present location.
Moving this house ought not to be very complex, he said.
"I first look at these older buildings to see if the ‘bones’ are good. This house is strong,” he said.
Planning board members were pleased with the project and its double benefits of saving an older structure while providing employee housing.
“I was ecstatic with the fact they decided to keep the house on the property,” said Porter, who also serves on the town’s historic district commission.
“Although this house is not per se ’historic,’ it is to those of us who grew up here. I’d like to applaud both Flatbread and Bergeron Technical Services for coming up with this. The feeling of the planning board was that it was a positive for everybody.”
Lynn Lyman of Kearsarge, whose grandparents were Maj. Dr. George B. and Marion Hughson Kuite and lived in that home when she was growing up, attended the May 26 planning board meeting when the original plans to demolish the house were presented.
Contacted by the Sun this week, she said: “I am very happy to see that the house is going to be saved. My grandfather was an Army doctor for six years in Burma. They lived in New Jersey, but he used to come to Silver Lake summers and loved the area.
"They bought the house some time in the 1950s and he had an office now where Stan & Dan’s is located and also practiced at Memorial Hospita," Lyman continued.
"My grandmother called the house ‘Westlook,’ and when my mother, Carol, was little, they used to ride horses from the house down in back to the river where they used to all go swimming, horse included,” she recalled.
Dick Delaney told the Sun Tuesday that he, Lanette and sister Mary Ellen Delaney were pleased with the new plan. He and Lanette no longer live in the house.
“We couldn’t be happier to have sold it to these people (from Flatbread). I think they will be great neighbors to us as they do the right thing in terms of giving back to the community,” said Delaney. “We are pleased they are saving the house and we look forward to working with them in the future.”
Meanwhile, Delaney's Hole in the Wall is also for sale.
Badger, Peabody Smith Realty on Nov. 18 listed the 1994-founded for $4.5 million. It includes 1.64 acres.
Dick Delaney, who is president of the Valley Originals group of local independent restaurateurs, declined to comment on the restaurant being for sale.
Alec Tarberry of The Berry Properties, which owns the Eastern Slope Inn, said he is not sure of Flatbread’s plans. Flatbread has rented the current location since 2001.
“We love Flatbread. They’ve been a great tenant and we are continuing to hold discussions with them about what the future holds,” Tarberry told the Sun on Tuesday.
A call placed to Flatbread CEO Jason Lyon was not returned as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.