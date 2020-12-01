CONWAY — It’s My Girlfriends Consignment Boutique is tucked inside the lobby of the Eastern Slope Inn Resort in North Conway Village, and it specializes in current fashions and locally made one-of-a-kind items that make unique gifts for the holidays.
Lisa Spadaccini and her daughter Lindsay took over this consignment boutique in February 2019 when Lisa bought out her previous business partner.
This store is not your average consignment shop, because they do more than just consign. They help to support local artists, fellow community members and small businesses. There are pet products available that benefit a Long Journey to a New Beginning Rescue when you purchase the items from their store. “We love finding fun things that no one else has,” Spadaccini shared.
Among the women’s and men’s gently worn clothing are hats, mittens, scarves and ornaments. They even have gloves that are touch-screen compatible, which Spadaccini said are “flying out of the store.”
These ladies have been spreading seasonal cheer throughout their boutique with handmade birch-tree reindeer and other one-of-a-kind items such as hand-painted wine glasses with a cardinal sitting on the branch of a birch tree symbolizing a message from a loved one. They even sell locally made and handcrafted unique jewelry.
Spadaccini has been working in retail for 40 years. When she came across It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique several years ago, she was very interested in taking on a management role there. Little did she know the owner at the time had plans to sell the store. With her love for working in retail, a keen eye for fashion, and desire to work with other artists locally, Spadaccini decided that this was her calling. She said, “I love the excitement of putting together outfits and interacting with customers. It is just fun.”
Being a member of White Mountain Independents, the women at this shop are avid supporters of other local businesses.
As a consignment shop, Spadaccini said, “We want everyone to be happy and recycle. We are really picky about the items that we take in. We don’t take items with stains, rips, tears or missing buttons.” She continued, “This store feels more like a boutique.“
They are receiving new items daily. Spadaccini said, “It’s pretty wild, everyday is like Christmas here. It is very exciting.” Whenever new consignments arrive at the shop one of the first things she does is to check and see if it is in her size. “I love my consignment people,” she shared.
Spadaccini’s favorite item for sale at her shop is the line of Inis skin care products that are from a family run business in Ireland. She said, “You could be having the worst day in the world, and once you smell it your day will change.” She described it as having “a light fragrance where you don’t need to wear any perfume.” There are samples available at the boutique.
When shopping for family members, the girls at It’s My Girlfriend’s Consignment Boutique encourage everyone to shop locally. They don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable when they are shopping and are reassuring their shoppers that all the newly consigned clothes and clothes that have been tried on get steamed between wears.
The most up-to-date clothing and products available are on their Facebook page @ItsMyGirlfriends and Instagram #itsmygirlfriendsconsignment. Spadaccini recommends that if you see something you like online, the quickest way to get in touch is by calling the store at (603) 733-5144.
If you are interested in consigning you can visit their website at itsmygirlfriends.com or shop their online store at itsmygirlfriendsonline.com.
