CONWAY — Beth Wheatley Dyson and The Conway Daily Sun’s Tom Eastman were honored by the Rotary Club of North Conway on Feb. 9, receiving the Paul Harris Fellow at Stonehurst Manor in North Conway.
The award is the highest honor the club bestows on non-Rotarians, recognizing those who have made a significant and positive impact on the Mount Washington Valley community.
After retiring in 2017 as rector of St. Andrew's Episcopal Church of Hanover, Mass., Dyson moved to North Conway with her husband, Dave.
She serves on the board of directors for White Mountain Community Health Center and is an active member of Carroll County Altrusa. Dyson also volunteers for 68 Hours of Hunger; participates in the Laura Foundation Pond Hockey Tournament and Halloween Town events; and has coordinated the annual Christmas Party for Carroll County foster families.
She also fills in on occasion for Pastor Nathan Hall at the Lutheran Church of Nativity of North Conway and delivers food to those in need weekly for the Way Station. of North Conway
Dyson started out as French and German teacher in Norwood, Mass., from 1978-93. While teaching she obtained her master's in education from Bridgewater University. From 1993-96 she was assistant principal at Abington High School. She left Abington to work with her husband in his business, then attended Andover Newton Theological School, where she earned her master’s of divinity degree.
In accepting her Rotary award, Duyson said, “This is a great honor and I accept it on behalf of all of the volunteers in the valley who work so hard to make this a better place.”
Eastman, 64, is a local journalist who worked for 28 years with his late brother Steve Eastman (1949-2008) as assistant editor at The Mountain Ear newspaper of Conway. He has been a reporter at The Conway Daily Sun since 2007, serving as co-editor of the Sun’s North Conway Magazine.
An award-winning member of the North American Snowsports Journalists Association, he is the author of two books — “Flight Without Wings: 50 Years of Skiing at Cranmore” and “The Ski History of Cranmore Mountain” — and has lectured internationally as well as domestically on ski history.
Eastman has helped publicize many local events, including the Mud Bowl championships that benefit local charities; Friends of Tuckerman Ravine’s Tuckerman Inferno, which benefits the efforts of Mount Washington’s snow rangers; the Jen’s Friends Climb Against Cancer; the New England Ski Museum’s Hannes Schneider Meister Cup; and the Eastern Slope Ski Club Junior Program.
A 1979 graduate of the University of New Hampshire, where he studied under Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Donald Murray, Eastman was named a White Mountain Treasure in October 2010 by the Mt. Washington Valley Chamber of Commerce for his journalism and community activism.
In accepting the Rotary award, Eastman said: “I am very honored. ... I have always loved covering the many good deeds that the club does for the valley and can’t thank club members enough for this great honor and I salute them for their creed, ‘Service above self.’”
The Rotary Club of North Conway will make a $1,000 donation in each recipient's name to the Rotary Foundation, which supports Rotary International projects such as peace fellowships, and programs to help sustainability in Third World countries, business growth, women's and children's health and the environment.
Worldwide, Paul Harris Fellows have included Mother Teresa, Arnold Palmer, former President Jimmy Carter and Jonas Salk. Notable locals such as Mark Butterfield, Dr. Marianne Jackson, and Janice Spinney have been honored in years past.
This year, the club also honored club members Jim and Karen Umberger, Deb Karmozyn and Nate Infinger for their significant donations to the local club.
The Rotary Club of North Conway is a leadership and service organization that works to improve the lives of individuals in the Mount Washington Valley and throughout the world. To learn more, go to rotaryclubofnorthconway.org.
