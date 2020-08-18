CONWAY — Conway Daily Sun Sports Editor Lloyd Jones received a number of awards in the recent New Hampshire Press Association Distinguished Journalism Contest.
The Sun also took third place in the General Excellence category during the association’s annual awards ceremony, which was presented live online.
Jones won third place in the Special Sections category for his Winter Sports Review supplement and third place in the Sport Feature category for a story on Cam Bailey, a Jackson teenager who successfully battled cancer.
About the story on Bailey, the contest judges commented: “The story of Camden Bailey is an uplifting one with very good insight into his mindset regarding which surgery to use and why. His parents, particularly his father, convey the changing emotions from shock, pride and encouragement over Camden’s spirit and fight.”
About Jones’ sports supplement they said: “The ads are fantastic. You know you’ve produced an outstanding special section when the advertisers support it with customized display ads. Having said that, there are no ads without the hard work and enterprise of the paper’s sports staff. This is bread and butter stuff but dripping with pride and care.”
Sun Publisher Mark Guerringue said Jones’ awards are particularly impressive because sports writers at bigger media organizations cover sports exclusively, while he does both sports and news.
“Lloyd writes sports at the beginning of the week, but he also covers schools and politics, plus designs pages,” said Guerringue. “He’s a machine and can do it all.”
For General Excellence, the most prestigious category in the contest as the entire newspaper is judged, The Conway Daily Sun finished first last year.
This year’s winner was the Concord Monitor. The Union Leader placed second.
“Being a finalist in the top three is still an honor,” Guerringue said. “The Monitor and Union Leader are much bigger papers than the Sun, and we’ve shown again we can compete at their level.”
The other individual award in Conway went to Lee Guerringue, a contributor to the Sun, who took first place for her cover design of the winter edition of North Conway magazine, which is published by the Sun. “What can I say?” said Guerringue. “She’s my daughter. I’m proud of her.”
There are four divisions in the contest. The Conway Daily Sun and one of its sister papers, The Laconia Daily Sun, are in Division 1 because they both have large circulations.
Laconia Sun reporters Adam Drapcho and Michael Mortensen won second place in the Spot News category for a story about two friends who were killed in a boating accident.
The Berlin Sun, published twice a week, is in Division 4, where the smallest papers compete.
Berlin editor Barbara Tetreault won first place in Spot News for a story on the seven motorcyclists killed in a tragic collision in Randolph. She also took third place in the General News category for a story on the closing of Brown elementary school.
Part-time Berlin sports reporter Steve Enman won first place in the Sports Feature category for a retrospective on the 50th anniversary of the collapse of Notre Dame Arena, in which a goalie was killed in his net.
The Berlin staff also won third place in the Special Section category for a supplement on the Jericho ATV Festival.
Guerringue said, “It’s not easy in Berlin in so many ways, and it is gratifying to see it is represented so well by the Sun’s staff.”
He continued: “The staff at the Berlin paper does an amazing job with limited resources, but Barbara leads it, and she has become the most respected news voice north of the Notch.”
Lifetime achievement awards were also presented at the awards ceremony to journalists who may be familiar to Sun readers. They are: Kevin Landrigan, who has worked for the Union Leader, NH1 and the Nashua Telegraph; Garry Rayno, who now represents InDepthNH but had stints at the Union Leader and Foster’s Daily Democrat, and David Tirrell-Wysocki, who now represents the Nackey Loeb School of Communications, but for decades was an editor at The Associated Press’ Concord bureau.
