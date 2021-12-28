BRIDGTON, Maine — The Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club donated 20 winter coats, 20 pairs of snow pants, 25 pairs of waterproof gloves, 15 pairs of snow boots to the Crooked River Elementary School in Casco for distribution as needed by the school to children in need.
Aaron Hagan, president for 2022-23 of the local Rotary Club said: “In the past, we’ve donated to the Songo Locks and Stevens Brook Elementary Schools. This year they were set, due to the generosity of others. The newly reopened Crooked River School had needs and would share with the other schools if some needs did develop.”
Rotarians George Klauber and Aaron Hagan were pleased to hand the gifts over to Principal Steve Gagne and his team the week before Christmas.
At the same time, the Rotary Club donated several therapeutic devices to help students at Bridge Crossing adapt to classroom learning. “When Laura McCabe at Community Help reached out to the community asking for holiday support for Bridge Crossing, I jumped into action,” said President Jessica Putnam. “Although not as much fun for gifts as toys and even clothes, we knew it was exactly the type of need that Rotary would want to fulfill. We were so pleased to be able to help.”
Rotarians were given a tour of the rehabbed common space where students live, while the students were at their brand-new school in Bridgton.
For more information about Bridgton-Lake Region Rotary Club, go to lakeregionrotary.com or its Facebook Page, or contact Jessica Putnam for answers to specific questions about Rotary at LakeRegionRotary@gmail.com.
