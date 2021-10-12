FRYEBURG, Maine — It was good to see it back — traffic and all.
After a pandemic year in which Maine’s eight-day Blue Ribbon Classic was held only virtually, the Fryeburg Fair returned in all of its colorful glory, Oct. 3-10, albeit with plentiful hand sanitation stations and a request fairgoers carry masks with them and don them in the expo buildings.
“We had a good fair,” said fair president Roy Andrews of the West Oxford Agricultural Society, which first presented the fair in 1851.
“A lot of people commented how wonderful it was to see it back. They missed it.”
On Monday, Vince Osgood, ticket superintendent and a fair trustee, said total paid attendance for the 2021 fair was 165,817, up from 2019’s tally of 161,476.
"We were up 4,341 in paid attendance from the last in-person fair in 2019, so we were very pleased,” said Osgood, who like many fair officials has family roots in the fair — his great-grandfather Earl P. Osgood once served as fair president.
“The weather the first few days wasn’t the greatest, but overall the rest of the week, the weather was good for us,” said Osgood, commenting on the drizzle and clouds that began the week but then cleared and warmed into the 60s and 70s.
“I think people needed and wanted to get back out to the fair and seeing everyone. We call it our ‘fair family,’ " Osgood said.
"We see these people usually every year, and last year we didn’t, so it was good to reconnect with a lot of people," he said, adding, "I think a lot of people learned from last year never to take in anything in life for granted as you never know what life is going to give you.”
The all-time record for paid attendance is 199,266, set in 2004. Children under 12 get in free every day, and senior citizens over 65 are free on the Tuesday of the fair.
No daily attendance records were set, but five days of the eight-day fair showed higher totals than 2019, according to Osgood.
Opening Sunday started out slower and overcast, with some showers. “But that was good for us — it allowed everyone to get reacquainted, and after that everything worked out smoothly the rest of the week,” said Osgood
Andrews agreed there were no significant problems and no animals or people were injured during the fair, which is not always the case.
“There was bad traffic on Saturday and yesterday," he said Monday, "and it got backed up in the village on Main Street and it’s down to a single lane today for the repaving, but that’s out of our control as we’ve got everyone (the vendors and exhibitors)packing out today."
He said the Grand Livestock Parade on Saturday was good but smaller than most years, and cited the lack of Canadian participation (due to the border being closed by the pandemic) as one factor, along with a shortage of helpers so some people could not leave their animals unattended to participate in the parade.
Still, there were many pluses. Andrews said many food vendors and exhibitors reported record numbers for sales.
Rachel Andrews Damon, director of publicity and advertising for the fair, said most people were “cautious” at the fair though not many wore masks.
“Everyone was considerate and respectful. They carried their masks in their pockets and wore them when they went into buildings. Everyone was just glad to be there,” said Andrews, who is the niece of fair president Roy Andrews and the granddaughter of late fair president Phil Andrews.
“We had plenty of everything, and people seemed to appreciate it more than ever (after having been a virtual fair the year before),” she said.
Steve Goldsmith, part of the first aid team at the fair and chief of Fryeburg Rescue, worked with trustees and health officials to set up three vaccination clinics at the fair that were held Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
Goldsmith said the clinics gave 59 Pfizer boosters, eight Johnson & Johnson vaccinations, two new Pfizer vaccinations and 12 flu shots.
Roy Andrews, the fair’s president, said of the 2 million people who attended this year’s Maine fairs, fewer than 100 got vaccinated. That trend continued at the Fryeburg Fair.
“I heard they did not get many," said Andrews when asked about the clinics, though Damon heard many flu shots and booster shots were given.
"I went to nine of Maine’s fairs and they had clinics but they did not get many vaccines given, either — but we think it was important to do it. And we have not had any reports of any sickness. We bought 300 gallons of hand sanitizer in bulk and we beefed up our hand-washing stands — a lot of people used it, which was good. Last year, nobody knew what to do, but now everyone knows what the score is,” said Andrews.
Daily attendance figures were:
-- Sunday, Oct. 3: 16,235 (down 9,263 from 2019)
-- Monday, Oct. 4: 16,810 (down 5,718 from 2019)'
-- Tuesday Oct. 5: 9,744 (down 1,369 from 2019).
-- Wednesday, Oct. 6: 18,882 (up 4,322 from 2019).
Thursday, Oct. 7: 18,205 (up 2,150 from 2019).
-- Friday, Oct. 8: 27,003 (up 9,544 from 2019).
-- Saturday, Oct. 9: 34,450 (down 1,859 from 2019).
-- Sunday, Oct. 10: 24,588 (up 3,796 form 2019).
Daily paid attendance records over the years include:
• Opening Sundays — 29,995 set in 2001.
• Mondays — 26,017 set in 2014.
• Tuesdays — 17,014 set in 2006.
• Wednesdays —20,125 set in 2001.
• Thursdays — 20,438 set in 2009.
• Friday — 31,451 set in 2012.
• Saturday — 46,834 set in 2000.
• Closing Sunday — 28,011 set in 2001.
The night shows at the Grandstand featured Oct. 4: Susie Pepper and Mixology; Oct. 5: Running Down A Dream, a Tom Petty tribute band; Oct. 6 Rave X, the Outer Limits Tour Motorsports Show; Oct. 7: Studio Two - A Beatles Tribute; Oct. 8: Motor Booty Affair and fireworks; and Oct. 9: Peter Allen & Hurricane Mountain.
For more information, call (207) 935-3268 or go to fryeburgfair.org.
