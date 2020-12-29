CONWAY — Despite the Grinch-like Christmas Eve and Day rainstorm that stole the natural snow from the ski touring and alpine trails, combined with pandemic concerns, Christmas Week so far has been mostly positive, say local business operators.
“The energy vibe out there is good, it really is. People have adapted to our new protocols set by the New Hampshire ski industry,” said Ben Wilcox, general manager and president of Cranmore Mountain Resort of North Conway Tuesday afternoon as the bright, sunny day saw skiers, riders and tubers taking to the slopes.
He said with the return of good snowmaking weather this week, snowmakers and groomers are working their magic, and Cranmore should have a fourth trail — the Skimeister to the Bandit Trail and to the North Slope — open within the next few days.
Like many other New Hampshire resorts, Cranmore limited its number of season pass sales and is now limiting day pass sales as a way to try and control the number of skiers and riders on the mountain as one tool to try and control COVID-19 impacts.
Advance reservations online are required at Cranmore and most other resorts as part of that crowd control endeavor.
Initiatives at Cranmore, King Pine and other resorts also include discouraging the use of the base lodges as much as possible.
“It’s neat to see people arriving in the morning, popping open the back of their vehicle and setting up chairs to boot up. They then grab their skis and head to the slopes,” Wilcox said.
At the base, Cranmore has erected two large tents — one on the sundeck outside Zip’s Pub and another at the former Skimobile base station at the bottom of the Alley Trail.
Dining reservations are required to eat inside at Zip’s Pub, but there is now an outdoor service window for ordering food from the deck. People may sit inside the tent or outside with safe social distancing guidelines.
The second tent at the old Skimobile base has two food trucks — Cheese Louise and the Tin Can Co.
“It’s really something to walk by there and smell the scents of the sandwiches, soup and crepes there at the base. It’s just another example of seeing how ski areas have had to adapt, and people are enjoying the trucks,” Wilcox said.
A wintry mix is expected Friday night into New Year’s Day, with snow and freezing rain, which, Wilcox said, is a change from earlier forecasts of just rain.
Thomas Prindle, marketing director for family-owned King Pine Ski Area in East Madison, agreed that the vibe was good for the start of the Christmas Week.
“Activity and skier visits thus far for the holiday week are very good considering circumstances, including recent weather challenges,” said Prindle. “Skiers and riders are complimenting snow conditions at King Pine, and the Pine Meadows Tubing Park, open daily this week, has been busy. It's unfortunate to not have our cross-country, snowshoeing or ice skating currently open due to lack of natural snow and temperatures above freezing, but otherwise, it's been a mostly positive week.”
Bretton Woods had 15 of 63 trails open Tuesday with groomers and snowmakers hard at work.
"The week so far has exceeded industry expectations so we are happy. The tubing hill re-opened today, as well, although the touring center took a hit," said Omni Mount Washington Resort sales and marketing director Craig Clemmer.
The Vail Resorts of Attitash and Wildcat are both open.
Black Mountain in Jackson remained closed but snowmaking was taking place around the clock, with plans to reopen Wednesday.
With the drop in temperatures Monday afternoon, snowmaking resumed at all local alpine areas and continued into Tuesday, uplifting spirits of skiers, riders and tubers.
Ski touring has had a tougher go.
“It’s not enough to ski on just yet but Prospect Farm did get a few inches Monday so at least it’s white,” said Deb Deschenes of the Jackson Ski Touring Center on Tuesday.
Great Glen Trails Outdoor Center did not have any ski touring but it did offer tubing and fat biking.
“Due to the demand, we strongly encourage everyone to make reservations for the tubing,” said spokesman Brandi Dichard Tuesday afternoon.
Both Bear Notch Ski Touring and MWV Ski Touring and Snowshoeing Association are closed to skiing for now but they are offering season passes and equipment rentals and sales.
Off the ski slopes, business people gave mixed reports as to how the Christmas week was going.
Lodging vacancies were said to be more than usual, according to Janice Crawford, executive director of the MWV Chamber of Commerce.
“I know traffic has been down to about half of what you normally see in the village during Christmas week — but we are getting a lot of calls for our New Year’s fireworks (in North Conway’s Schouler Park 9:30 p.m. Dec. 31) because people want to come up and see ours because nothing is going on where they are, which is good because that will help our lodging partners as they have taken a hit just like the restaurants from COVID,” said Crawford.
Terry O’Brien, general manager/co-owner of the Red Parka Steakhosue and Pub in Glen, said business has been slower than a normal Christmas week.
“Christmas week has been a major disappointment so far,” said O’Brien. “We were staffed to do half of the business that we do in a normal year and sent staff home early every night so far. The guests are terrific — they seem to be happy to be here despite the lack of snow. It is hard to tell whether the lack of business is due to the weather or COVID. Based on the lift lines seen at Attitash, people are still skiing. I’m sure that all of the people you have talked to are saying the same thing: ‘Pray for snow and bring on the vaccine!’”
Brian Solomon, the Conway Scenic Railroad’s director of marketing and events, said interest has been high in the return to operations of the railroad’s 1921 vintage steam engine, No. 7470, this week leading up to the railroad’s planned “Winter Steam” event Jan. 2.
The CSRR will be open New Year’s Eve but closed New Year’s Day. On the “Winter Steam” day, diesel runs will go to Conway from North Conway at 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. and to Sawyer River for the Winter Steam excursion departing from North Conway at 11 a.m. For full schedules, go to conwayscenic.com.
As for shopping, Brenda Gillette of Zeb’s General Store and Laura Lemieux, events and marketing director at Settlers Green, both said business has been steady.
Conway Selectman Steve Porter, who is employed as a butcher at Grant’s Shop ’n Save in Glen, said special orders have seen an increase over last year.
“I would say we are up 35 to 45 percent over last year at Christmas. I think more people are up here, using their second homes and spending the winters here because they feel it’s safer here and they can work remotely here in the valley so that if there is a lockdown they will be able to give their kids fun things to do here in the valley,” said Porter.
