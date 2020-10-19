A number of local high school games were played this past week and about as many were postponed due to some white material that ended up on the ground on Saturday. I'm not sure about you but I am not quite ready for snow yet but it is northern New Hampshire and anything can happen weather-wise. As long as this snow doesn't stay until May as it did 2 years ago!
Games played included the Berlin High School boys defeating White Mountain Regional 2-0 in Whitefield last Wednesday, with a postponed Saturday’s home match against Kennett to Monday (results not known as of press time) and the Mountaineers final regular-season game on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.) at home in a rematch versus the Spartans of White Mountain.
The Berlin girls’ soccer team lost 2-1 at home to White Mountain last Wednesday and will play a rematch with the Spartans on Wednesday (3:30 p.m.) in Whitefield.
A strong Profile team shutout the Gorham girls’ soccer team 4-0 last Wednesday and the Huskies' next game was scheduled for Monday against White Mountain Regional (results were to know as of press time.
The following is Dave Backler's account of the Gorham boy's team's hard fought win over Profile. Thanks, Dave for bailing me out during a very busy time for me personally.
"The Gorham boys’ soccer team got a much-needed 3-2 win on Wednesday afternoon against a very talented Profile team. Cullen Anderson started the scoring in the first half by bringing down a long punt from team captain and goaltender Liam Cairns and deftly placing it in the corner of the net. Profile responded with a goal of its own and the first half ended tied at 1.
“The second half started with a very hungry Profile team scoring a second goal and taking the lead. The game stayed at 2-1 for the next 20 minutes as Liam Cairns put on a goaltending clinic. The Patriots threw everything they had at Cairns but he was able to stop every advance. This set up an opportunity for freshman Brendan Saladino to loft a lovely cross in front of the net which bounced off a Profile defender to go in and tie the game with 5 minutes left.
“A game standout, Carson Roberge continued his tenacious defense and kept feeding the ball to his offense, and with only a few minutes left he was able to get the ball to team captain Teagan Leclerc who was fouled just outside of the box. Leclerc took the free-kick and drove a low, hard shot into the corner of the net to put the Huskies in the lead for good.
“After the game, Coach Tina Binette commented, ‘This is the kind of game that shows what a team is made of. I couldn’t be prouder of these boys.’”
Gorham, which played at White Mountains on Monday (results not known as of press time), is scheduled to travel to Groveton on Thursday for a 3 p.m. match
The Saturday cross-country running meet between Berlin and Kennett was also rescheduled for Monday afternoon (results not known as of press time).
Berlin High's field hockey team lost to Newport 3-2 last Friday. Newport scored the lone goal of the first half and then both teams matched two goals each in the second half. Berlin's goals were scored by Mia Letourneau on the post on passes from Becca Pouliot to Cienna Langlais and then Langlais on a nice centering pass from Emily Roy. That goal tied things up at two and then at the 1:49 mark Newport scored the winning goal.
The Mountaineer's goalie Luma Berry was credited with 12 saves, as was the Tiger goalie, Wheeler. Newport out cornered Berlin 9-6.
Berlin will now wait for the final Division III playoff pairings before continuing action. More on that as things become more available.
The North Country Men's Hockey League will now sign-up with a strictly online nature at leaguelineup.com/NCHL and then all must pay in person on Nov. 5 and 6 from 6-8 p.m. in front of the Notre Dame Arena. Hopefully, the arenas in the state will open up soon after a two-week lockdown was called last week.
Speaking of the Notre Dame Arena, I was notified quite a while back of receiving a special sportswriters' award for the story I wrote last year commemorating the 50th anniversary of the collapse of that historic building. The award was much appreciated but it should go to all of those who so graciously contributed to it by telling their stories and sharing some deeply painful and emotional memories of that terrible day, which in some cases proved to be a healing salve. All I did was tell those stories through the sports pages of The Berlin Sun.
I know everyone has opinions about what is going on in American sports right now, not regarding the pandemic but with the political statements that are being made on many levels and in many sports. I did read one article by a fairly well-known sports columnist Jason Whitlock in a publication called “Imprimis.”
The article “American sports are letting down America" is worth the read and one that really gives a new and different perspective on what is going on right now in the sports world. Check it out if you have a desire.
Here is a "shout out" to the Cordwell and Enman families (and to all for that matter). Make it a great day and take advantage of each moment you have with family and friends. They pass in the blink of an eye.
