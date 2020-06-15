Congratulations to all the Senior Sports' award winners at Berlin High. A special salute goes out to cross-country runners Grace Clorite and Matt Landers for receiving the Steve Enman XC Award.
They both represent what BHS XC is all about-character, dedication, respect for the sport and those who participate in it and perseverance. They are great kids, students and athletes.
This past weekend, youngest son Ethan, married Brieanna in a ceremony here at the Enman Farm with the reception up the road a piece. It was a special day for all, including me — not only did I get to witness an awesome ceremony for a wonderful couple, but got to "connect" with so many people, including former students and athletes that I had the pleasure of teaching and coaching. Included here is a picture of a group of very talented athletes, in this case in the sport of basketball) who played for me at the old Berlin Junior High School. The players (all in their 30s and above) include: front (and sort of counterclockwise) — the groom, Ethan Enman, Nick Fournier, Jameson Levesque, Dan Enman, Coach Enman, Kaleb Booth, Luke Enman and Howard Cismowski. It was great to catch up with such a great group of guys — we had some good memories and stories from the past for sure.
In talking with a couple of physical education teachers at the reception, of course with the pandemic taking place, the new "normal" in education is "online learning,” which may go into the fall semester and maybe beyond. You can do that type of learning if you are reading/studying a book, history and I suppose to a point mathematics, but subjects like physical education, the industrial arts (welding, building trades, auto mechanics etc,) are "hands on" classes where you need to be working together to accomplish anything.
As a retired physical education teacher, there is nothing better than the kids being in the gym, on the track (indoors or out) together working on their skills in a specific activity, lifting those weights, running those laps, playing badminton, archery, ping pong, bowling or whatever, and socializing in an activity based environment, where they can burn off some energy that has been building up after a few hours of classroom activity.
Online learning is the trend but as humans we need to be working and playing together, especially in the "unified arts" department. Just one man's opinion.
Have a great day (and life together) Ethan and Brieanna!
