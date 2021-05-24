Roaming the softball and baseball fields, as well as the tennis courts and tracks in the North Country, we found that the Gorham High softball team lost two games, 16-9 to Berlin and 14-4 to Lisbon, while the Huskies baseball team ended the week at 1-1, with a 7-4 loss to Berlin, and bounced back with a 12-0 win over Lisbon.
Up the road a piece, the Berlin softball team won two games, 16-9 win over Gorham, followed by an exciting, well-played, defensive, good-pitching game over rival White Mountains Regional 2-0.
The Mountaineers baseball team won that Gorham game 7-4, before bowing to White Mountains 10-5.
The BHS track and field team had its last regular season meet before heading into the Division III and IV meets starting Tuesday and Wednesday.
Berlin High's girl's tennis team will finish up its regular season with a match against Kennett on Tuesday at the courts in Gorham beginning at 3 p.m. — also the Mountaineer’s senior day. They will travel on Friday to take on Profile in the opening round of DIII tournament action.
It was a tough week for the Gorham softball team with those two losses. Division III Berlin scored three runs in the first inning but Gorham came right back with four of its own, thanks to a single by Sarah Godin, a walk to Madi Buteau and a run-scoring-double by Bryanna Poirier. Emma Bernier kept things going with an RBI single. A dropped third strike by BHS forced a throw to first, which allowed Poirier to score. Zoe Grondin singled and Olivia O'Neil doubled in the final run of that inning.
The Mountaineers scored two more to take a 5-4 lead, but Godin and Poirier singled and Grondin doubled them in as the Huskies took a 6-5 lead. That lasted only a short time as BHS tied things up at 6-6 in the third, and then scored four more in the fourth which gave the Mounties a 10-6 lead. The damage could have been worse, but Buteau stopped the scoring when she caught a line drive at third and doubled the runner up there.
But then the Mountaineers exploded for six more runs in the top half of the seventh on two errors, five singles and a double, for a 10-run lead.
Gorham did battle back with three runs thanks to a Bernier single, walks to Grondin and O'Neil, a Jess Burton single and a Halery Desilets double but it was too little too late, as Berlin won 16-9.
Poirier went the distance in the loss. Godin, Poirier and Bernier were 2-4 at the plate, Grondin was 2-3, and Amber Wilson had a triple.
Coach Chris Partenope said it was a good game and, “Things were close going into the final inning but we couldn't hold Berlin back as they scored those six runs."
The Friday 14-4 loss to Lisbon was as Coach “C” said, “It was senior day and a hot one but aside from that we just came out flat and had too many errors and not enough hits."
For the Huskies and the seniors — Emma Bernier, Madi Buteau and Bryanna Poirier — it was not a good day to finish out the regular season. Lisbon went up early with four in the second inning. Gorham got one back in the third, with Sarah Godin's RBI single before Lisbon tacked on two more to lead 6-1.
Consecutive singles by Poirier, Bernier and Wilson, some wild pitches, stolen bases and a Grondin fielder's choice plated three to narrow the gap to 6-4, but as the Gorham coach said, “That was all the offense we could muster for the rest of the game, other than another Wilson triple but she was stranded.”
Three runs in the fifth and five in the sixth inning sealed the win for Lisbon. Gorham has one more game on Wednesday against White Mountains before traveling to Littleton on June 2 for the opening round of the DIV tournament.
In Berlin's 2-0 win over White Mountains on Friday, Julia Coulombe threw a four-hit shutout and struck out 10. The Mountaineers played small ball and played the percentages when they scored their two runs in the fourth inning. Jillian Hallee led off with a beautiful bunt base hit followed by Kenna Balderrama's second hit of the game. Next came a perfectly executed a double-steal, and, with one out, Emily Coulombe hit a sacrifice fly to the catcher. That is pretty unusual but when catcher Nicole Gross made a great diving catch near her team's dugout, an alert and speedy Hallee raced home once the catch was made to score that first run. Kyra Woodward followed with a screaming line drive hit that scored Balderrama to give Berlin a little breathing room.
Mountaineer Coach Rollie Poirier was quick to point out that this was, "A great game to be part of as we always get geared up to play the Spartans. I was very proud of the girls today we as we played error free ball with great pitching from Julia as well as having some really good at bats against a great pitcher."
Coach Bob Lord's BHS track and field teams finished their regular season schedule hosting yet another meet with Woodsville and White Mountains Regional at the Maurice Wheeler Track and Mike Gaydo Field last week, also senior day for Tim Girard, Joe Zimmer, Adam Hodgdon, Jace Arsenault, Alyssa Delafontaine and Austin Cornish.
First place finishes came from Jace Arsenault in the 1,600 meters, 5:42; David Young, 400 meters, 59.96; Cameron Sloane, 800 meters, 2:43; Alyssa Delafontaine also the 800 meters, 3:15; Brayden Landry, 3,200 meters, 10:48; Lauren Strahan, javelin, 85’7”; Ally Turmel, shot put, 23’2”; and Joe Zimmer, shot put, 38'9'.
Finishing second for local athletes were Malichi Plociennik, 100 meters, 13.50; Cole Rudiger, 1,600 meters, 5:50; Mya Wedge, 400 meters, 1:18; Young, 200 meters, 26.71; Max Bowman, 3,200 meters, 13:22; Austin Cornish, javelin, 129’9”; Gianna Bouchard, javelin, 83’1”; Strahan, shot put, 21’8.5”; Adam Hodgdon, shot put, 37’2”; and Emily Roy, high jump, 4’10".
And last but not least, third place performances went to Aliyah Paquette, 100 meters, 15:01; Bowman, 1,600 meters, 6:13; Aric Huter, 400 meters, 62.45; Mia Letourneau, 200 meters, 33.28; Arsenault, 200 meters, 27.48; Brennan Boewe, 3,200 meters,15:38; Ashley Baldridge, javelin, 60’3”; and Hayden Munce, shot put, 32'4".
I will set up all of the local team's tournament schedule for you on Thursday, as all teams do play in the NHIAA sanctioned, open-bracket, post-season playoffs.
As I mentioned before, any local leagues that want some publicity regarding their schedules and results can send their information to me at steenm6@aol.com and I will do what I can to get your information in Tuesday's and/or Thursday's edition of the Sun. I would love to get some details on what is going on at the Milan airport field, where the local men's softball league played their games for many years. It looks like some horseshoe pits, complete with tables and lights are complete with action to start.
Make it a good day, Barry Kelley and Nick Brooks!
