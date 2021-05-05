The Berlin High track and field team competed last Saturday at home against White Mountains Regional and Woodsville and the locals had some fine individual performances in several events.
Gwen Pelchat continued her dominance in the hurdling events winning both the 100-meter high hurdles in 19.97 and the 300-meter intermediate hurdles in 55.82, while teammate Cora Treiss was second in the high hurdles, 22.26, and third in the intermediate hurdles, 63.35.
Aliyah Paquette finished third in the 100-meter dash,15.89, and in the boy's race, Malachi Plociennick was also third in 13.78. The 200 meters saw Mia Letourneau finish second, 33.92, while Dave Young, finished second, 27.40 and Jace Arsenault, third, 27.48, for the boys.
Young won the 400 meters 1:05.00, Mia Wedge was second in her race at 1:24.05, and both Cameron Sloane,2:50, and Alyssa Delafontaine, 3:21, finished first in their respective 800-meter races, as did Brayden Landry in the 1,600 meters, 5:12 and the 3,200 meters, 11:04. Speaking off the 3,200 meters, Max Bowman, 15:10, and Brennan Boewe, 15:38, were second and third, respectively, in that race.
Mountaineer Adam Hodgdon had a great day with two first-place finishes, in the shot put, 36'4" and the discus,102'9".
Austin Cornish placed in three events, the javelin, second,112', and third in both the discus, 67'11", and shot put 28'.
In addition to Alyssa Delafontaine's win in the 800 meters, she garnered a first-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 21'5". Right behind her was Beth Host, second, 19'3" and Ally Turmel, third, 18'11". Richard Hernandez was second in the discus with a heave of 81'11”.
Giana Bouchard won the javelin with a nice throw of 60'9" and right behind her was Lauren Strahan at 60'5".
Emily Roy had a nice, successful 4'10" high jump that gave her a first-place spot and a Division III qualifying jump. Last but not least, Alex Horner was second in the triple jump with a leap of 25'5".
Coach Bob Lord was pleased with his team's performance.
"We have a meet scheduled for this Saturday and hopefully it will be a bit warmer, as in this meet we froze and it definitely affected our times and distances,” he said.
Just as a reminder, there are 16 events per gender, times two which equals 32 events to report on. After going through the paperwork twice, so I reported the results as accurately and correctly as possible.
Berlin High's softball team took one on the chin, losing to Woodsville 14-4, as the winners took advantage of five Mountaineer errors to avenge an earlier one-run loss. Woodsville scored eight earned runs on 11 hits off losing pitcher Mak Peare and held Berlin to four hits, two by Makenna Balderrama and one each to Julie Coulombe and Grace Bradley.
Coach Rollie Poirier said, "As good as we played last week, it was disappointing with the showing we had today. We need to do a better job and it starts with me. You can bet we will be working hard in practice to fix things as we head into the final three weeks of the regular season."
Profile High scored seven runs in the sixth inning to erase a 4-3 lead against Gorham and win 10-5 in a recently held softball game. The hosts scored a run in the first inning and held that lead until the Huskies managed a four-run, fourth inning to take a 4-1 lead.
Emma Bernier singled as did Zoe Grondin, followed by Sarah Godin reaching on an error which scored Bernier. An error, a fielder's choice by Olivia O'Neil, Jessica Burton reaching on another error, and a Halery Desilets fielder's choice gave the Huskies the four runs.
Things were looking good until Profile scored a couple of runs in the fifth inning, but Gorham was still up 4-3 going into the bottom of the sixth when the bottom fell out for our local team. A total of seven runs crossed the plate for Profile, which spelled doom for the Huskies. Bryanna Poirier singled in the seventh inning and eventually scored on a wild pitch but it wasn't enough to overcome that disastrous sixth inning.
Poirier pitched 5 1/3 innings and gave up nine hits, walked two and had one strikeout, with O'Neil finishing up. Coach Chris Partenope, despite the loss, felt that "On the plus side, Sarah Godin had a very good game defensively with six assists at third base."
On the college scene, it is good to see Emily Picard and Sam McCann contributing to the Plymouth State University softball team's success this season and Joey Fodor continues to excel throwing the javelin for Keene State and will be headed to the Nationals on May 22. Hopefully, I will have some more specific details on their performances soon.
Chief of the Gorham men's softball operations, Travis L'Heureux, wants everyone to know that the 2021 season is fast approaching and sign-ups have begun. If interested, all you have to do is contact Travis at (603) 723-7125 or Berlinhockey10@gmail.com to register and do so by May 24.
A draft will be held again this season and games will be played, starting June 7, on Monday nights at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Travis wants to thank Jeff Stewart for his help and remind everyone that the teams will be sponsored by Berlin City, Remax, Go Time and The Land and here's hoping for another successful and enjoyable season of playing ball.
On Monday, Dan Mackin’s Berlin High baseball team defeated Woodsville 4-3 to improve its record to 5-1. Kolin Melanson pitched six innings of one-run baseball, striking out four and walking one.
Up 3-1 in the seventh, Cater Poulin came on in relief and gave up two runs as Woodsville tied the game. In the bottom of the seventh, Ben Estrella drew a leadoff walk after being down in the count 0-2. He then stole second. Kolin Melanson followed with an infield single to put runners at first and third. Tyler Rousseau grounded into a fielder's choice, before then stealing second.
With runners at second and third and with two outs, Griffin Melanson lined home the game-winning run with a single to centerfield, completing the walk-off victory.
For the Engineers Jackson Hughes threw a great game, going the distance in the tough-luck loss.
"This is a nice win for us,” said Mackin. “Having lost to Woodsville earlier in the season, we were eager to play them again. The boys responded well to giving up some late runs, and that ability to endure late in games should prove to be valuable as the season progresses. Kolin pitched very well for us today. He kept the Engineer hitters off balance and did an excellent job of getting himself out of trouble on several occasions, including a bases-loaded no-out situation in the second inning."
Other scores with no game summaries at press time included; the Gorham baseball team having an easy time beating Profile 26-1, and that was with the mercy rule! BHS girl's tennis competed with Profile.
