BERLIN — The Special Olympics held its annual state tournament at the Berlin Bowling Center in Berlin on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Results from a day of strikes and plenty of fun included:
BERLIN — The Special Olympics held its annual state tournament at the Berlin Bowling Center in Berlin on Saturday, Nov. 12.
Results from a day of strikes and plenty of fun included:
Division 1 bumper singles: first place — Corbin Hayward (White Mountains); second went to Paul Murphy (White Mountains); and third to Bubba Phillips (White Mountains).
Division 2 bumper singles: first place — Jacob Lackie (White Mountains); second went to Rachel Smith (White Mountains); Brian Davis (White Mountains) was third; and Ava Compton (White Mountains) took fourth.
Division 3 bumper singles: first place — Jeffrey Beasley (White Mountains); second went to TJ Brown (White Mountains); and Eliot Webster (White Mountains) was third.
Division 4 Bumper singles/support: first place — Belle Broculio (White Mountains); and second went to Celine Temkkit (White Mountains).
Division 5 Bumper singles/support: first place — Andy Bergeron (Androscoggin River Athletes); and second went to Matt Michaud (Androscoggin River Athletes).
Division 6 singles: first place — Travis Roy (Androscoggin River Athletes); second went to Randy Belanger (Androscoggin River Athletes); David Law (Androscoggin River Athletes) placed third; and Roger Belanger (Androscoggin River Athletes) took fourth.
Division 7 singles: first place — Angie Donato (Androscoggin River Athletes); second went to Camille Frenette (Androscoggin River Athletes); Michael Rule (Androscoggin River Athletes) was third; and Frankie Beisler (Androscoggin River Athletes) was fourth.
Division 8 singles: first place — Jeremy Howry (Androscoggin River Athletes); second went to David Morse (Androscoggin River Athletes); Gary Fecteau (Androscoggin River Athletes) was third; and Butch Crowley (Androscoggin River Athletes) too fourth.
Division 9 singles: first place — Craig Eichler (Androscoggin River Athletes); second went to Evie White (White Mountains); and Beth Smith (Androscoggin River Athletes) was third.
Division 10 singles: first place — Pat Chaloux (Androscoggin River Athletes); second went to Candice Howry (Androscoggin River Athletes); Julia Gray (Androscoggin River Athletes) was third; and Fiona Collins (Androscoggin River Athletes) placed fourth.
Kelly Croteau, Terry Letarte and Pam Couture were instrumental in putting this event together with help from community volunteers.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Berlin Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.