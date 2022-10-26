The No. 6 seeded Berlin High field hockey team saw its playoff run come to an end at No. 3 Newport in the Division III quarterfinals last Friday. The host Tigers narrowly edged the Mountaineers 4-3 in what may be the game of the tournament to advance to the state semifinals.
Senior Cienna Langlais closed out her great season by scoring the first goal at 5:03 of the opening quarter following a cluster of rebounds.
Five minutes later, the hosts got on the scoreboard to tie the match. The Tigers carried that momentum into the second period where they scored twice to lead 3-1 at halftime.
The girls from Berlin cut the lead to 3-2 at the 2:32 mark of the third quarter when talented freshman Emily Smith found the back of the cage off an assist from Langlais.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the fourth quarter, Langlais knotted the contest when she successfully converted a penalty stroke at the 2:25 minute mark. Unfortunately, the tie was short-lived as Newport scored what proved to be the game-winning goal
Seniors Lacey Johnson, Ava Petrie, Lexi Bourassa, Cienna Langlais, Erin Mcormick, Arianah Richard and Manager Liz Gilgris took the field for the last time, but they’ve had a tremendous four-year run and left their mark on the program.
Newport advanced to the semifinals at Bill Ball Stadium in Exeter on Tuesday where they played No. 7 Bishop Brady, which upset No. 2 Newfound 2-1 in the quarterfinals. The girls from Concord continued to play bracket spoilers, topping the Tigers 2-1.
No. 1 Gilford played No. 4 Mascenic at Bill Ball Stadium in the other semifinal on Tuesday and won a close 3-2 contest.
The finals between No. 1 Gilford and No. 7 Bishop Brady are scheduled for this Sunday (4 p.m.) at Bedford High School.
Mountaineers run into a Gilford powerhouse
Despite losing its final six matches, the Berlin High boys’ soccer team managed to qualify for the Division III playoffs. The Mountaineers (4-10-2) landed as the No. 16 seeds and drew the unenviable task of having to travel to top-seeded Gilford (16-0) on Wednesday (results were not known as of press time).
This was the second meeting of the fall between the two teams. The Golden Eagles won the Oct. 7 contest 6-0 in Gilford.
The Mounties closed the book on the regular season last week with a 4-1 loss in Canaan to Mascoma Valley (13-2-1) on Oct. 18 and then a 2-0 defeat at home to Belmont (12-2-2) last Friday.
Kolin Melanson scored the lone goal for Berlin against Mascoma Valley, but the host Royals carried the play for most of the match.
“The boys played hard and respectable against a very good Mascoma squad,” Coach Travis Houle said.
Prior to the start of the Belmont match, Berlin seniors Brody Duquette, Jeremiah Dow, Jacob Dalphonse and managers Hayleigh Cusson and Brian Perry were recognized for their commitment and dedication to the program over the last four years.
Gorham routs Groveton on their Senior Night
For the No. 2 seeded Gorham High boys’ soccer team, seniors Chase Carder, Landyn Croteau, John Micucci, Carson Roberge and Joseph Rafferty made sure their final regular season game ended with a win when the Huskies dismantled Groveton (5-10-1) at home 7-1 on Oct. 19.
Brendan Saladino continued his incredible season scoring four goals and assisting on an Abe Backler tally. Jack Saladino also scored and assisted on one of his brother’s goals while Micucci netted a goal off a corner kick. Gorham outshot Groveton 36-5 in the lopsided win.
Gorham (14-1-1) opened the Division IV tournament at home on Wednesday where the Huskies met No. 15 Groveton in a rematch. Results were not known as of press time.
The winner advances to play the winner of Wednesday’s match between No. 7 Littleton (11-4-1) and No. 10 Portsmouth Christian (8-8) at the home of the highest remaining seed on Sunday at 2 p.m.
Gorham girls seeded 11th in the tourney
The Gorham High girls’ soccer team closed the book on the regular season on Oct. 19 with a 3-0 home victory against Groveton (6-10).
The win, which snapped a two-match losing skid, secured a playoff berth for the Huskies (7-7-3), who earned the No. 11 seed. Gotham opened the Division IV tournament at No. 6 Concord Christian (13-4) on Tuesday, falling 6-0.
Concord Christian advances to play No. 3 Sunapee (15-2), which beat No.14 Lin-Wood (5-11-1) on Wednesday 8-0, this Friday at 3 p.m. in Sunapee.
Berlin girls fall just short of post-season play
The Berlin High girls’ soccer team finished the regular season with a 5-11 record to finish 20th in Division III and missed out on the playoffs.
With 24 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
The Mounties went in the final week of the season in 17th place but fell at home 3-2 to previously winless Mascoma Valley (2-14) and then lost 2-1 at Belmont (7-8-1, 16th in the standings) last Friday.
Gladiators beat Presque Isle 38-18
Quarterback Owen Mcdonough threw four touchdowns, three to Cameron Gonyer and one to Anthony Poirier, as the Berlin Gladiators routed Presque Isle 38-18 over the weekend.
It was a big first win for new Coach Paul Fortier and Assistant Matt Demers, who took over for Coach Dan, who stepped down for personal reasons.
On defense, Connor Buteau had five tackles and forced two fumbles, while Kyle Nesbit had an interception, five tackles and caught five passes on offense. Jaden Sharp was a beast, recording 12 tackles and a forced fumble. It was an all-around great team win.
The Gladiators are scheduled to open their playoffs next week with a return trip to Presque Isle. Let’s go Gladiators!
