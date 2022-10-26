The No. 6 seeded Berlin High field hockey team saw its playoff run come to an end at No. 3 Newport in the Division III quarterfinals last Friday. The host Tigers narrowly edged the Mountaineers 4-3 in what may be the game of the tournament to advance to the state semifinals.

Senior Cienna Langlais closed out her great season by scoring the first goal at 5:03 of the opening quarter following a cluster of rebounds.

