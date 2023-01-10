Berlin High sophomore Lily Brungot, pressured by Kennett senior Marissa Caputo, dashes down the court in Conway on Dec. 21. The Eagles topped the Mountaineers 54-18. Berlin (2-3) is scheduled to host Somersworth 0-3() on Friday at 6 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)
The Berlin and Gorham boys’ basketball teams took to the hardwood against each other last week in the annual Gorham Christmas Tournament during the holiday break. The matchup was everything you’d want between two local rivals. It was a physically tough game that came down to the wire with the Huskies coming out on top 39-37.
Haden Poulin led all scorers with 18 points while fellow Mountaineer Jeremiah Dow added 13.
Berlin trailed at the half 22-11 and was in foul trouble all night. The Mountaineers came out in the third quarter with a flurry, going on a 15-2 run to lead 26-24 heading into the final frame.
The fourth quarter was back and forth with several momentum shifts. Cam Gonyer and Haden Poulin both fouled out with like 5 minutes to play. Gorham took the lead with 8 seconds left and held on for the win.
Next, Berlin (2-2 in Division III) took on Lisbon (0-4 in Division IV) in what turned out to be a lopsided as the Mountaineers rolled to a 52-13 win playing most of their bench players.
Berlin was back in divisional play on Tuesday night when it hosted White Mountains Regional (1-3).
The Mountaineers are scheduled to close out the week on Friday (6:30 p.m.) with a trek to Somersworth to play the Toppers (3-2).
Huskies are looking to make a postseason run in 2023
The Gorham High boys’ basketball team is off to a 2-3 start in Division IV play this winter.
The Huskies ran into two of the top teams — Profile and Littleton, a combined 11-0 — in the division to open the season, but have rebounded nicely since then. They dropped their season-opener 68-36 to Profile (5-0) in Bethlehem on Dec. 2, and fell 51-37 at home against Littleton (6-0) on Dec. 9.
Gorham scored its first win of the campaign with a 54-37 triumph at home over Moultonborough Academy (1-4) on Dec. 13.
The Huskies made their way to Concord Christian High School on Dec. 15 and ran into another solid undefeated program. The Kingsmen improved to 4-0 with a 59-30 victory.
Isaac Langlois led Gorham with 15 points, while Brendan Saladino added 11 and Chase Carder chipped in four.
Gorham got back on the winning track when it traveled to Pittsburg to play Pittsburg-Canaan on Dec. 21. The Huskies topped the (0-6) Panthers 54-47. Langlois led all scorers with game-high 36 points including four 3-pointers from long range, Brendan Saladino added 13 points.
Gorham was scheduled to travel to Colebrook (3-1) on Wednesday night. Results were not known as of press time.
The Huskies are slated to close out the week with a trip to Moultonborough to play Moultonborough Academy on Friday at 6:30 p.m. in the second meeting between the two teams this winter. Gotham is seeking a season sweep and bragging rights.
Mountaineers go undefeated in Keene tournament
The Berlin-Gorham-Kennett girls’ hockey team had a strong showing at the Keene Christmas Tournament over the holiday break, going 1-0-2 in three games.
The Mountaineers started out by beating Exeter 6-1. Ava Bartoli netted a hat trick and Maya Wedge, Emma Dziedzic and Emma Lapierre added a goal apiece.
B-G-K next skated to a 2-2 tie with Concord with Bartoli and Aliyah Paquette scoring for the team from the North Country. Lebanon was next and this was a 1-1 draw with Tessa Capazzoli scoring the lone goal. Olivia Oneil was in goal for all three games.
The Mounties traveled back home to host Kingswood last Thursday at Nucar’s Notre Dame Arena. Berlin dominated from start to finish with Gianna Pizzuto netting her first career hat trick in the 12-1 win.
B-G-K closed out the holiday week traveling to Bedford for a make-up game originally scheduled for Dec 17. Ava Bartoli picked up the hat trick and Abby Blais scored twice in the 5-2 win. It was 1-1 with 33 seconds left in 2nd period when Blais scored her first goal and gave Berlin 2-1 lead heading to the third period. The Mountaineers never trailed again improving to 3-1 on the young season.
The team was scheduled to travel to Wolfeboro on Wednesday to meet Kingswood for a second time. Results were not known as of press time.
B-G-K is slated to wrap up its three-game road trip on Saturday with a trek to Hanover (2-1) to play the defending state champs at 4:40 p.m.
