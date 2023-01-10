Berlin girls hoop - Lily Brungot

Berlin High sophomore Lily Brungot, pressured by Kennett senior Marissa Caputo, dashes down the court in Conway on Dec. 21. The Eagles topped the Mountaineers 54-18. Berlin (2-3) is scheduled to host Somersworth 0-3() on Friday at 6 p.m. (RACHEL SHARPLES PHOTO)

The Berlin and Gorham boys’ basketball teams took to the hardwood against each other last week in the annual Gorham Christmas Tournament during the holiday break. The matchup was everything you’d want between two local rivals. It was a physically tough game that came down to the wire with the Huskies coming out on top 39-37.

Haden Poulin led all scorers with 18 points while fellow Mountaineer Jeremiah Dow added 13.

