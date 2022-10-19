The Berlin High girls’ field hockey team closed out the regular season on a winning note to secure the No. 6 seed and a home playoff game in the Division III tournament

The Mountaineers (8-6) hosted a familiar foe in the opening round of the tourney — longtime rival White Mountains (4-7-3), the No. 13 seed, on Tuesday and posted a 2-0 win.

