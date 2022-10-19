The Berlin High girls’ field hockey team closed out the regular season on a winning note to secure the No. 6 seed and a home playoff game in the Division III tournament
The Mountaineers (8-6) hosted a familiar foe in the opening round of the tourney — longtime rival White Mountains (4-7-3), the No. 13 seed, on Tuesday and posted a 2-0 win.
Berlin won both regular-season meetings with the Spartans and did not yield a goal. The Mounties won 2-0 at White Mountains on Sept. 24, and 5-0 for Homecoming in Berlin on Oct. 1.
With Tuesday’s win, Berlin advances to the quarterfinals and is scheduled to travel to No. 3 Newport (12-2) on Friday at 3 p.m. Newport received a first-round bye.
The Tigers and Mountaineers did not meet during the season.
Berlin’s three-match win streak last week included a 3-1 win at Winnisquam (5-7-2) on Oct. 7; a 6-0 home win over Littleton (2-12); and a hard-fought 3-2 victory at home against Bishop Brady (8-6, seventh). The win gave not only avenged a 3-2 loss to the Giants in Concord on Sept. 26 but also lifted saw the two schools swap places in the standings.
The Bishop Brady contest was a barnburner. Berlin’s Madison Valerino scored at the 4:36 mark for the first quarter on assists from Lexi Bourassa and Erin Mccormick.
The girls from Concord got the equalizer at the 6:25 mark, but the Mountaineers closed out the first period with the lead Emily Smith found the back of the cage with a fine unassisted effort.
The lead held up until the third frame when the Giants tied the match at 2-2.
Margaret Shaheen sent the home fans home smiling with her fourth-quarter game-winner.
Woodsville ends Gorham's unbeaten run
The Gorham High boys’ soccer team saw its unbeaten run come to an end at 14 matches last week. Playing its fifth road match in a row, the Huskies came up short at Woodsville last Thursday, falling 3-1 to the Engineers.
Two days earlier, on Oct. 11, Gorham avenged what has been the lone blemish on its schedule at that point — a 0-0 draw — at home against Littleton on Sept. 20, with a 5-2 drubbing of the Crusaders (10-3-1) in Littleton.
Woodsville (11-2), which fell 7-0 at Gorham on Sept. 8, was more than ready for the rematch on Thursday. The Engineers took the lead in the first half but Gorham’s Jack Saladino tied the game on an assist from Isaac Langlois just before halftime to knot the contest at 1-1.
The second half belonged to Woodsville, who netted two more goals to pull away for the win.
The loss dropped the Huskies from the top of the Division IV standings into second place behind Concord Christian (12-0-1).
Against Littleton, the Huskies Isaac Langlois and Cam Pake each scored twice and Jack Saladino added a goal in the comfortable victory.
Gorham was scheduled to close out the regular season at home against Groveton on Wednesday. Results were not known as of press time.
Mountaineers drop two matches
Despite two tough losses last week and a 4-1 setback at Mascoma Valley (12-2-1) on Tuesday, the Berlin High boys’ soccer team still has plenty to play for this week. The Mountaineers remain in the hunt for a playoff berth.
With 23 teams in DIII, and the NHIAA’s 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play, this means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
Berlin (4-9-2) sits 15th in the league table with Hopkinton (4-8-2) nipping at its heels.
The local booters fell 4-0 in Alton to Prospect Mountain (9-5-1) on Oct. 11. The Berlin offense was shut down again on Friday when St. Thomas (9-4-1) came to town and posted a 2-0 win.
Berlin is scheduled to finish up the regular season at home against Belmont (11-2-2) at home on Thursday (3:30 p.m.).
Mountaineers remain in the playoff hunt
Heading into the final week of the regular season and riding a four-match, losing skid, the Berlin High girls’ soccer team has its work cut out if wants to make post-season play next week.
With 24 teams in the division, the New Hampshire Interscholastic Athletic Association has a 70 percent rate of teams that qualify for postseason play. This means the top 16 teams will make the tournament.
As of Monday, Berlin sat in 17th place at 5-9, tied with Prospect Mountain.
The Mountaineers had a chance to move ahead of Prospect in the standings but lost 7-2 at home on Oct. 11 and then traveled to Dover to play top-ranked St Thomas (13-0-1) on Thursday and lost a tough one 2-0.
Berlin has a favorable schedule for its last two games. On Wednesday, the Mounties were scheduled to host winless Mascoma Valley (0-12) and then travel to Belmont (5-8-1, 16th in the standings) for what could have one team making the dance while the other is left on the outside looking in.
