BERLIN — The Berlin field hockey went 1-1 last week to improve to 4-4 on the season in Division III play. The Mountaineers dropped a hard-fought 3-2 match in Concord to Bishop Brady on Sept. 19 but rebounded nicely to top rivals White Mountains 2-0 in Whitefield on Saturday.
Against Bishop Brady, the girls from Berlin jumped out to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Madison Valerino assisted by Erin Mcormick and Lexi Bourassa.
Two minutes later, however, the Giants netted the equalizer. Just before halftime, Emily Smith scored to give Berlin a 2-1 lead, which it carried into the break.
Bishop Brady scored two second-half goals to come from behind for the win.
Berlin got back on track and spoiled White Mountains’ homecoming in the process on Saturday. The host Spartans carried the play in a scoreless first quarter. In the second quarter, Berlin seized the momentum but the game was scoreless at halftime.
The Mountaineers finally got on the scoreboard in the third period. Smith scored the first goal assisted by Cienna Langlais and Chloe Vien.
Emma Rancloes doubled Berlin’s advantage with an insurance goal off a corner from Mcormick and Langlais.
Berlin outshot White Mountains 18-14.
The Mountaineers are scheduled to host Bishop Brady (4-4) on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 4 p.m., followed by another rematch with White Mountains (3-3-2) at home on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Next week, Berlin is slated to travel to Conway to play Kennett (7-2 in Division II) at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4; host Newfound (7-2) on Thursday, Oct. 6 (4 p.m.); and travel to Winnisquam (4-4) on Friday, Oct. 7 (4 p.m.).
Berlin girls soccer nets two wins
The Berlin High girls’ soccer team played two games last week and won both of them.
On Sept. 21, at Newfound (2-6), the Mountaineers left town with a well-deserved 3-2 victory behind a hat trick (three goals) from junior Ava Bartoli.
On Saturday, Berlin spoiled the White Mountains Regional’s homecoming with a 2-1 win on goals by Bartoli and Abby Blais.
Berlin boys draw at home against Kennett
The Berlin boys’ soccer team (4-4-1) traveled to Lancaster on Saturday but ran into a White Mountains Regional squad (2-8) that was ready to play and the Spartans celebrated their homecoming weekend with a 5-0 win. The Spartans dominated from start to finish
Berlin rebounded nicely on Tuesday when it hosted Division II Kennett High (3-6-1). The visiting Eagles dominated the first half but goalie Haden Poulin made several great saves to keep the game scoreless at the half. The teams went on to play to a 1-1 draw.
Berlin is scheduled to host White Mountains Regional on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3:30 p.m.
Next week, the Mountaineers are slated to host Inter-Lakes (3-5-1) on Tuesday (4 p.m.) and travel to Gilford (9-0) on Friday, Oct. 7 (3 p.m.).
Gorham boys remain undefeated
The Gorham High boys’ soccer team remained undefeated and moved to 9-0-1 following a pair of victories last week.
The Huskies beat Moultonborough Academy (2-6) at home 5-2 on Sept. 22 and followed that success up with an 8-1 homecoming rout of Pittsburg-Canaan (0-8) last Saturday.
Gorham is scheduled to travel to Colebrook (3-6) on Friday (4 p.m.).
