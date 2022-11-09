Mike Seguin (left) and Mike Gilbert, both of Berlin, seen with the moose they took Oct. 17 in the 13 Mile Woods area, were among the successful hunters in this year’s New Hampshire moose hunting season. (COURTESY PHOTOT)
Scott and Nathan Messenger with their moose. (COURTESY PHOTO)
CONCORD — On Sunday, Oct. 23, the 2022 New Hampshire moose hunting season came to an end, and among the successful hunters were Mike Seguin of Berlin, who won a permit in the state lottery, and his subpermittee Mike Gilbert.
The pair hunted in the B Zone, on the left side of the 13 Mile Woods area in Errol. “We ended up getting him on the third day of the season, Monday the 17th at 5:30 p.m.,” Sequin said. They took an 810 pound moose with a 49-inch antler spread.
According to Henry Jones, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s moose project leader, hunters harvested a total of 27 moose, 23 bulls and 4 cows.
Forty-three people received permits to take part in this year’s nine day season.
Hunters achieved a 63 percent success rate, and several large bulls were taken including one weighing 850 pounds dressed with a 65-inch antler spread. The moose was taken by permittee Elise McNaughton, the youngest participating hunter this year, and sub-permittee Brent Rheinhardt.
A highlight for check station personnel was the story of a father and son team, Scott and Nathan Messenger of Newbury. The Messengers were focused on taking a bull and ensuring the animal was properly handled to safeguard the high-quality meat and minimize waste. After many hours of scouting, they found an area with an abundance of moose and good access. They chose not to hunt during the first few days of the season because the temperatures were too warm for their animal processing standards.
On Oct. 19, conditions were in the Messengers’ favor. While shifting their spot, the Messengers accidentally crossed paths with two small bulls, placing the hunters 25 yards upwind and in the wide open. Neither of these bulls was a moose they wanted to take, so they froze and relied on their pre-hunt efforts to minimize their human scent. Shortly thereafter, a larger bull stepped in front of the smaller ones. They remained patient and eventually, the larger bull stepped away from the other two and was cleanly harvested. The Messenger crew field-dressed the moose and dragged it 500 yards by hand with a total of four people using a sled and harness system.
When they arrived at the registration check station 1.5 hours with a 2.5-year-old bull that weighed 575 pounds dressed, biologists were impressed with how fresh the moose was and that rigor mortis had not yet set in.
