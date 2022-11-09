CONCORD — On Sunday, Oct. 23, the 2022 New Hampshire moose hunting season came to an end, and among the successful hunters were Mike Seguin of Berlin, who won a permit in the state lottery, and his subpermittee Mike Gilbert.

The pair hunted in the B Zone, on the left side of the 13 Mile Woods area in Errol. “We ended up getting him on the third day of the season, Monday the 17th at 5:30 p.m.,” Sequin said. They took an 810 pound moose with a  49-inch antler spread.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.