BERLIN—A state-wide girls 16-and-under softball tournament begins this Friday and ends Sunday, and will be held at various fields in Berlin and Gorham.
Twenty-one teams from all over the state will be competing in a small round robin pool play beginning Friday, at 4.p.m., and continuing Saturday, from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. All the teams are guaranteed three games to determine final seeding for the single elimination rounds on Sunday, from 8 a.m. to completion. The tournament is a USA (formally ASA) Softball of New Hampshire-sponsored tournament.
Games will be played at Horne Field and the American League Field in Berlin and Libby and Promenade Fields in Gorham. Of the 21 teams competing, one will be from the North Country, that being an All-Star team from the various high schools in our area, coached by Melyssa Donovan and assisted by Dana Hutchinson.
The tournament director is Jim Charland and the umpire in chief is Ray Baillargeon, who said, “This is a huge tournament and lots of work with many key people involved have made this come together, including the Gorham and Berlin recreation directors, Jeff Stewart and DJ Johnson, and their staffs, as well as many behind-the-scenes people. We are also fortunate to have a very good umpiring crew from all parts of the state.”
