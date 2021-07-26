Pat Forestall Babe Ruth Baseball Tournament is happening all weekend at Memorial Field. First up, Berlin/Gorham against Laconia on Friday, July 30, starting at 6 p.m. Come cheer your team on.
Dance Party with DJ Dave Duchesne: In cooperation with Berlin Public Library, Berlin Recreation is the host site on Thursday, Aug. 5, from 10 a.m.-noon. Try your luck at some easy games starting at 10 a.m. and then DJ Dave turns up the fun with his music to entertain the crowd. Call (603) 752-2010 to let them know you are coming.
Kids Vs. Cops Kickball: Youth going into grades 6-12 have a chance to strut their stuff against the local police in a fun game of Kickball. Thursday, Aug. 5, starting at 5 p.m. at Community Field. Free to play or watch. Call (603) 752-2010 to let them know you would like to join this fun competition.
CLiF (Children's Literacy Foundation) is coming to Berlin Recreation on Friday, Aug. 6, starting at 10:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. Storyteller Eric Pinder will entertain children of all ages with his enthusiastic stories and then everyone will have a chance to select two books to take home.
Recreation's Annual Indoor Yard Sale: Saturday, Aug. 28, from 8 a.m.-noon. A few spaces are left if you would like to turn your treasure into cash. $10 for a 10-foot-by-15-foot spot. The place to be if you are looking for inexpensive jewelry, housewares, decorations, posh products and more.
