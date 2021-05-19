To the editor:
In a recent letter to the editor, I stated that an executive order issued by Joe Biden widened the door for biological males to compete in sports against biological females. That is a fact. It is also a fact that biological males, who were mediocre at best when competing against biological males, are now competing against biological females, and winning.
It is also a fact that there is an element in the Democratic Party who views gender as a social construct — something made up by society — and does not exist in reality. They believe that you are what you feel or say you are, and that there is, essentially, no difference between males and females. (AOC, for one, is on record as saying it.) What I did say in my letter is that this is a bizarre concept that is, in my opinion, “a bunch of crap!”
I went on to say that, should this stupid idea be carried out to its logical conclusion, it would be the death knell for women’s sports. After all, if you can’t go by penises and vaginas, or X and Y chromosomes, to determine who is eligible for membership on a women’s or men’s team, how can you have woman’s or men’s teams? If people are whatever gender they say they are, that makes any individual eligible for any team.
In my letter, what I did do was point out the stupidity of the “genderless” concept. I did not say this is going to happen. I did not warn that this is going to happen. But, this, apparently, did not fit with Theodore Bosen’s liberal/leftist agenda. And, in his rush to judgment, Mr. Bosen wrote a letter to the editor calling me wrong — wrong for saying something I did not say, and then proceeding to call me “Chicken Little” for saying it!
All he did accomplish was to prove — eloquently — that the ability to read and the ability to comprehend do not always go hand-in-hand. It must be reassuring to Mr. Bosen, though, to have Bill Ellison, who, obviously, has comprehension and use of logic skills equal to his own, watching his back.
But let’s talk about this “Chicken Little” thing: Wouldn’t it have been nice if Democrats had listened to all the “Chicken Littles” who were warning about the virus when it first came out, instead of spending all their time trying use it as political weapon against our former president, and abandoning the welfare of the American people while doing so?
Wouldn’t it have been nice if Nancy Pelosi had listened to all the “Chicken Littles” warning her of the seriousness of the corona virus, instead of prancing around San Francisco telling people not to worry and everything was all right? Wouldn’t it have been nice if Bill de Blasio had listened to all the “Chicken Littles” warning him of the pandemic, instead of telling people that this coronavirus thing was nothing to worry about, that it was no worse than the “regular” flu. And wouldn’t it have been nice if Andrew Cuomo had listened to all the “Chicken Littles” warning him about COVID-19 in nursing homes, instead of forcing nursing homes to accept known COVID-19 patients, causing thousands of our elderly to die from it? Maybe sometimes the sky is falling!
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.