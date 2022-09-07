To the editor:
If there is anything to be learned since Joe Biden became president, it is that voting Democrat is like buying a power ball ticket. Your chances are 1 in a gazillon that something good will happen.
Raging inflation, crime is running rampant throughout the country. There is a crisis at our southern border. Illegal drugs are at record levels. A failed energy policy. The list goes on and on and on.
Combined, Sens. Hassan and Shaheen, and Reps. Kuster, and Pappas have represented New Hampshire for about 30 years. Are things getting better? Maggie Hassan sits on the Senate Homeland Security Committee. Has homeland security improved? Record numbers of illegal immigrants and amounts of drugs are crossing our borders every day. And there has been a record number of drug overdose deaths under the Biden/Hassan administration. Hassan has also publicly supported the needless spending of trillions of dollars that has been a major contributor to our raging inflation.
Shaheen sits on a Committee on Foreign Relations; Our foreign relations are in the pits. She sits on a Committee on Appropriations; Her spendthrift ways have helped the social Democrats wreck our economy. She sits on the committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship; Democrats’ lack of support for small businesses during the pandemic has devastated them.
I’m reminded of the saying, “If you always do what you’ve always done, what you have is all you’ll get.”
Voting for Hassan, Shaheen, Kuster, or Pappas will get you is more of the same.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
