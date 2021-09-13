To the editor:
Recently, I watched a young woman talk about abortion. She was saying that she could never have an abortion because it was wrong for her. Then she went on to say that she was in favor of a woman being able to get an abortion if she wanted. I found this thinking odd.
I wondered if she could never have an abortion because it is wrong for her, or because it is just plain wrong, period. It sounded like a person saying that killing animals is wrong, while dining on a steak, or a pork chop.
It seemed that she felt killing an unborn human being is wrong, but she would approve of it, as long as she wasn’t the one doing the killing. Remember this when you vote. Because you are not an innocent bystander.
Jeanne Shaheen, Maggie Hassan, Chris Pappas, and Annie Kuster (Who, by the way, is the only New Hampshire native), are all in favor of the slaughter of innocent unborn human beings as an acceptable method of birth control, even if done for the sole purpose of convenience.
When you vote for any one of them, you are “aiding and abetting,” giving your approval for the slaughter of hundreds of thousands of innocent unborn human beings, children, every year. It doesn’t matter if it just “isn’t right for you.”
Maybe you didn’t rob the bank. Maybe you didn’t shoot the teller. But you are driving the getaway car, and you are just as guilty.
Vaughn Roy
Berlin
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.