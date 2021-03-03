To the editor:
A letter published Feb. 11 falsely stated that “The South went to war in defense of freedom and rights guaranteed by the constitution rather than to safeguard slavery,” “secessionists espoused the principles of the Founding Fathers,” “there was no hint of racism in the (Confederate Battle) Flag,” and that “high tariffs” imposed by the North on the goods of Southern states, and “states’ rights,” were the main reasons for the war.
And now for the facts:
1) As anyone can plainly read, the U.S. Constitution guaranteed rights of freedom of speech, assembly, religion, trial, security in one’s home and possessions, and freedom from cruel and unusual punishment, among others. The South seceded and fought to enable the continued denial of those rights to blacks. Here’s what the Founding Fathers actually said about slavery:
George Washington: "there is not a man living who wishes more sincerely than I do, to see a plan adopted for the abolition of it."
John Adams: "Every measure of prudence, therefore, ought to be assumed for the eventual total extirpation of slavery from the United States…. I have, through my whole life, held the practice of slavery in …abhorrence."
Benjamin Franklin: "Slavery is …an atrocious debasement of human nature."
2) Not only did the Southern states secede over slavery, but they said so. South Carolina stated in its “Declaration of the Immediate Causes Which Induce and Justify the Secession of South Carolina from the Federal Union,” that they based this upon, “an increasing hostility on the part of the non-slaveholding States to the institution of slavery.” The “unfair tariffs” were those levied upon their goods to compensate Northern states for the advantage of free slave labor. The “states’ rights” they wanted enforced were their rights to the return of escaped slaves.
3) Not only is the Confederate Battle Flag a racist symbol, but, even as the letter concedes, it was adopted by the Ku Klux Klan when formed. It is regarded today as the most unifying symbol of racial bigotry in America, which is why it leads the charge in every white nationalist demonstration, from the “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville to last month’s Trump insurgency at the Capitol. It’s the flag of choice in the video record of modern white nationalist events for those who believe, as the slogans at Charlottesville articulated - “blood and soil” (A revived Nazi chant) and “Jews will not replace us” (denoting the conspiracy theory that Jews are orchestrating a non-white take-over of white culture).
Moreover, the letter blames Democrats for racial bigotry, alleging they instituted both the KKK and segregation. However, those of us who were not born yesterday have seen the mass exodus in the South from Democrat to Republican led by well-known segregationist leaders like Strom Thurmond and Jesse Helms after Democrats enacted civil rights legislation in the 60’s. Racists long ago left the Democratic Party to become Republicans, or worse. Currently we are witnessing the death throes of the party of Lincoln as white supremicists have secured such a grip that no Republican can win a primary who fails to toe their line. White Nationalists spew revisionist propaganda to recruit into their racist armies the weak-minded and poorly informed. Don’t fall for it. Arm yourself with the truth.
Theodore Bosen
Berlin
