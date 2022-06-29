To the editor:
The Supreme Court just overruled 50 years of separation between church and state in the case of Kennedy v. Bremer School District.
As reported by the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals, the Evangelical football coach plaintiff “made it his mission to intertwine religion with football.
He led the team in prayer in the locker room before each game, and some players began to join him for his post-game prayer, too, where his practice ultimately evolved to include full-blown religious speeches to, and prayers with, players from both teams after the game, conducted while the players were still on the field and while fans remained in the stands.”
He had been offered the opportunity to pray elsewhere on campus alone, but declined.
The Supreme Court Christian Right majority ruled that the coach was merely exercising his personal right to freely express his religion, ignoring the fact that his actions clearly pressured students, while at school, to join in his particular brand of worship.
Consequently, the Christo-Fascists, as I term them, have now finally achieved their 50-year mission and are poised to once again indoctrinate schoolkids with their own version of Jesus — you know, the lily-white one who loves AR-15s, hates other religions, professes that racist Evangelicals are the true chosen people in an America founded, according to a twisted historical rewrite, in furtherance of a particular heretical theocracy with its concomitant Constitutional mis-interpretation.
I am old enough to remember when my public school classes were subjected to prayer led by school officials. They often were protestant Christian prayers that were inconsistent with the beliefs of the Jewish kids in class, and sometimes, even of my own Orthodox Christianity. The Christian Right has consistently promoted the lie ever since that the Supreme Court “took God out of the schools” when it ruled in the 1960s that school-sanctioned prayer was a violation of the establishment clause of the First Amendment.
In fact, that ruling allowed students to have the freedom to pray as they wished in school. I know. As an attorney, I helped enforce that right for public school kids who wanted to form prayer groups of their own for gathering on campus during their free time, allowing for the God they themselves chose to be part of their school day, but without any forced direction by the government school.
Now, we are back to square one again, but I predict we shall see these Christo-Fascists crawling back to the Supreme Court, hat in hand, to reverse this ruling as soon as a different kind of religious coach gathers his students on the 50-yard line before a game with a prayer that starts with, “Allaho Akbar!” Mark my words.
Ted Bosen
Berlin
