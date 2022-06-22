To the editor:

Tom Sowell is an African-American who tried to justify slavery by saying that African-Americans should somehow be grateful to slavery or they would have been much worse off if they remained in Africa.

Sowell is a right-wing conservative who deliberately distorts his facts and sells them to anyone who’s buying his statements.

This type of man would be on FOX news.

Stanley Ouellette

Berlin

