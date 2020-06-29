To the editor:
I am writing in response to a letter published in the June 25 edition titled, “What is the Nansen Restoration Project?”
The author of this letter raised a concern that the Nansen Wayside Park had not been mowed recently, and was critical of the Nansen Ski Club and its jump restoration committee for not dedicating funds towards that effort.
Please note that while the ski club conducts operations at the jump, the responsibility of the general maintenance of the park (mowing, upkeep, etc.) is the responsibility of its owner, the state of New Hampshire.
To be fair, the state of New Hampshire, like a lot of entities, is subject to greatly reduced resources during the COVID-19 pandemic and may be a little behind in its responsibilities.
The funds raised in the recent "NH Gives" drive will be used to bring back fully sanctioned ski jumping to the North Country and to reintroduce the "lost sport" of jumping to local youth.
Please feel free to contact me with any further questions regarding this project: Scott Halvorson at shalvor22@gmail.com.
Scott Halvorson
Pembroke
